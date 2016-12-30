Tuitt, Green ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 3:13 PM EST

The Steelers have ruled defensive end Stephon Tuitt and tight end Ladarius Green out for Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Browns.

Tuitt suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and also missed last week’s game. Green, who’s been dealing with a concussion, returned to practice on a limited basis for two days this week, a sign that he could return for the playoffs next week.

With safety Robert Golden (ankle) already ruled out and the Steelers planning to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey because they’ve clinched the playoffs, it won’t take Steelers coach Mike Tomlin long to fill out the inactives sheet on Sunday morning.