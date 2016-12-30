 Skip to content

Tuitt, Green ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 3:13 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Ladarius Green #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot come up with an attempted two point conversion while being defended by Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers have ruled defensive end Stephon Tuitt and tight end Ladarius Green out for Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Browns.

Tuitt suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and also missed last week’s game. Green, who’s been dealing with a concussion, returned to practice on a limited basis for two days this week, a sign that he could return for the playoffs next week.

With safety Robert Golden (ankle) already ruled out and the Steelers planning to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey because they’ve clinched the playoffs, it won’t take Steelers coach Mike Tomlin long to fill out the inactives sheet on Sunday morning.

