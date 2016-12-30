Tyrod Taylor blows off reporters to end season

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 1:11 PM EST

With Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor: (1) benched for Week 17; (2) reportedly in line for hernia surgery as soon as next week; and (3) potentially cashing in on $27.5 million in March if he’s not fully healthy by then, the media has plenty of questions. Alas, they’ll get no answers from Taylor.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Taylor said he won’t be speaking to reporters on Friday or on Monday, the team’s end-of-season locker clean-out day.

“I appreciate y’all though,” Taylor said.

Players are required to be available once during each practice week of the regular season, and after each game. There’s a chance Taylor, who is expected to be inactive for Sunday’s game at the Jets, won’t even be making the trip to New York.

Taylor signed a contract in August that gave him a $6 million raise in 2016, along with an injury guarantee of $27.5 million that becomes fully guaranteed in March 2017. Based on the principles that kept the 49ers from dumping quarterback Colin Kaepernick before his injury-guaranteed $11.9 million base salary became fully guaranteed on April 1, the Bills will be obligated to make the payment if Taylor can’t pass a physical before the fourth day of the next league year.