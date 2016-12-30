 Skip to content

Unlike Cowboys, Panthers won’t use veteran backup QB this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 2:19 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Derek Anderson #3 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

At a time when other teams are being coy about their backup quarterbacks, the Panthers went ahead and declared theirs out.

Of course, Derek Anderson isn’t going to command the same kind of interest as Tony Romo, but it does mean it’s less likely that the Panthers are going to pull Cam Newton early Sunday against the Buccaneers. If they do, it would be Joe Webb in relief. Newton has been bothered by a sore shoulder, but practiced fully Friday.

Anderson has missed all week of practice with an illness, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t want him spreading it to the rest of the roster right before the offseason started, even though Anderson has made it a habit of playing against the Bucs.

He’s a little contagious, so that’s why he stayed away,” Rivera told reporters, via the team’s official website. “Hopefully he’ll be better, for his sake. Joe will be the backup, obviously, and we’ll go from there.”

They could also use wide receiver Philly Brown as their emergency option.

