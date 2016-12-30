Vic Beasley welcomes playing in the Pro Bowl — if he’s not getting ready for the Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 4:18 PM EST

At a time when it makes little business sense for players who are healthy enough to participate in the meaningless late-January exhibition contest known as the Pro Bowl, Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley welcomes the assignment.

But he prefers to not be available for it.

“I hope to be playing in the Super Bowl,” Beasley said on Friday’s PFT Live. “Not playing the Pro Bowl my first year is kind of disappointing but a Super Bowl would be much more pleasing.”

If the Falcons don’t make it to the Super Bowl, Beasley will be in Orlando on January 29.

“I definitely look forward to playing in the Pro Bowl, my first one. And it’s just a chance to communicate and get to know other players around the league. Obviously the best players in the league, so I would definitely take advantage of that for myself.”

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert would beg to differ, given that he emerged from last year’s game with an ankle injury that stretched into the next regular season. But young players tend to be wired to think the worst-case scenario won’t happen to them, even as they see it happening all around them.

