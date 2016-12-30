Week 17 injury report roundup

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 6:14 PM EST

On the first day of 2017, the NFL’s regular season will come to an end with all 32 teams in action. Each of those teams submitted injury reports on Friday and we have all the particulars from those reports right here.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered in the lineup barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens LB Zach Orr (neck) and T Rick Wagner (concussion) won’t play on Sunday and OL Alex Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable.

WR A.J. Green (hamstring) will miss his sixth straight game for the Bengals. LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle) are doubtful to play and RB Jeremy Hill (knee) is listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars DT Jordan Hill (calf) is out for Sunday’s game. WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), RB Chris Ivory (hamstring), WR Marqise Lee (hip) and WR Neal Sterling (concussion) are considered questionable to play.

CB Darius Butler (concussion) will miss the finale for the Colts and WR Donte Moncrief (shoulder) will likely join him after getting a doubtful designation. LB Chris Carter (shoulder) and CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots ruled out WR Danny Amendola (ankle) and CB Cyrus Jones (knee). WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) should also be out on Sunday after being listed as doubtful. TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee) and WR Matt Slater (foot) make up the questionable contingent for the AFC East champs.

QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) remains out for Miami and they don’t expect to have LB Jelani Jenkins (knee) or CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. RB Jay Ajayi (shoulder), LB Spencer Paysinger (knee) and DE Mario Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Vikings

The Bears expect LB Leonard Floyd (concussion) to miss another game after listing him as doubtful. S Deon Bush (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (hamstring, knee), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), CB Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) and LB Willie Young (knee) all fell into the questionable category.

RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) was ruled out for the second straight week and may have played his final game with the Vikings. S Andrew Sendejo (knee) will also sit out. G Alex Boone (back), WR Stefon Diggs (hip) and WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle) drew doubtful tags on Friday while WR Charles Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable.

Bills at Jets

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and T Cordy Glenn (back) will sit out for the Bills. LB Preston Brown (foot), LB Zach Brown (illness), TE Charles Clay (knee), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and DT Kyle Williams (back) are the group of questionable players for Buffalo.

The Jets ruled out LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring) and TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring). A doubtful tag leaves CB Nick Marshall (hamstring) likely to miss the game. WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), CB Juston Burris (knee), WR Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder), RB Bilal Powell (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), RB Brandon Wilds (hamstring) and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee) are questionable to play in the final game of a dismal season.

Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys ruled out seven players — CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), T Tyron Smith (knee) and DT Cedric Thornton (ankle) — so they won’t have any tough decisions to make on their inactive list. CB Anthony Brown (concussion), DE Jack Crawford (foot), DE Randy Gregory (abdomen), G Ronald Leary (back), LB Sean Lee (knee) and RB Darren McFadden (illness) drew questionable designations.

G Allen Barbre (hamstring) isn’t expected to play after the Eagles listed him as doubtful. LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quadricep), WR Jordan Matthews (ankle) and G Isaac Seumalo (ankle) fell into the questionable category.

Browns at Steelers

The Browns will go for win No. 2 without the services of CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring). CB Joe Haden (neck, groin), LB Cam Johnson (groin) and RB Duke Johnson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

S Robert Golden (ankle), TE Ladarius Green (concussion) and DE Stephon Tuitt (knee) will get the week off for the Steelers in hopes of returning for playoff action. LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and TE Xavier Grimble (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers ruled out QB Derek Anderson (illness), so Joe Webb will be the option if Cam Newton (shoulder, questionable) doesn’t go the distance. DE Charles Johnson (foot) was also ruled out while TE Greg Olsen (elbow) and RB Jonathan Stewart (foot) were also deemed questionable to play.

DE William Gholston (elbow) is out for the Buccaneers. T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle) and CB Vernon Hargreaves (abdomen) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Titans

The Texans will bide their time before their playoff opener without the help of DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), RB Lamar Miller (ankle), RB Jay Prosch (ankle, knee) and LB John Simon (chest). They listed LB Brian Cushing (ankle) and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs, shoulder, illness) as questionable to play.

CB Jason McCourty (chest) is listed as questionable and was the only Titans player to get an injury designation this week.

Saints at Falcons

Saints CB Ken Crawley (knee) is out after getting hurt in practice this week. Linebackers Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons ruled out WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and TE Austin Hooper (knee), but everyone else is good to go as they bid for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Raiders at Broncos

QB Derek Carr (ankle) and T Austin Howard (shoulder) are out as the Raiders try to lock up the AFC West and possibly the first seed in the conference. S Karl Joseph (toe) is doubtful to play while WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), WR Andre Holmes (shoulder), DT Stacy McGee (groin), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (shoulder), LB Perry Riley (hamstring) and LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) have all been listed as questionable.

The Broncos will close out a disappointing season without TE A.J. Derby (concussion), S T.J. Ward (concussion), LB DeMarcus Ware (back), CB Kayvon Webster (concussion) and DE Derek Wolfe (neck). LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Rams

T D.J. Humphries (concussion) will miss the final game of the Cardinals season. WR John Brown (illness), CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), LB Sio Moore (ankle) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Rams don’t expect to have WR Kenny Britt (shoulder), T Rob Havenstein (ankle) and CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. WR Mike Thomas (hip) drew a questionable designation.

Chiefs at Chargers

Chiefs LB Justin Houston (knee) is out for the second straight week. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) and RB Spencer Ware (rib) are listed as questionable.

RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) and CB Craig Mager (shoulder) will not play for the Chargers and T King Dunlap (knee) is on track to join them on the bench after a doubtful tag. WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), G Orlando Franklin (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (knee) and C Matt Slauson (foot) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) is out and the only player on the Friday injury report for the NFC West champs.

C Marcus Martin (ankle) and G Andrew Tiller (ankle) are out for the 49ers. CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) and T Joe Staley (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

Giants at Redskins

S Nat Berhe (concussion) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) are out for the Giants. TE Jerell Adams (shoulder), LB B.J. Goodson (concussion), CB Janoris Jenkins (back) and CB Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) were designated as questionable.

TE Jordan Reed (shoulder) fronts a group of Redskins listed as questionable. DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), RB Rob Kelley (knee), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), G Spencer Long (ankle), LB Trent Murphy (foot) and LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder) join Reed in that group. S Su’a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion) and T Vinston Painter (calf) have been ruled out.

Packers at Lions

Packers RB James Starks (concussion) is out again this week. WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), LB Joe Thomas (back) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) received questionable designations.

RB Theo Riddick (wrist) will miss his fourth straight for the Lions and it looks like C Travis Swanson (concussion) will miss the NFC North title tilt as well after being listed as doubtful. LB DeAndre Levy (knee), WR Andre Roberts (shoulder) and CB Darius Slay (hamstring) are listed as questionable.