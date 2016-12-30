Who’ll claim the final two playoff spots?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 6:00 AM EST

Ten of the 12 postseason berths have been claimed. Two remain. Three, as a practical matter, are in contention for the final available spots, which come from the NFC North champion and the second wild card in the NFC.

The possible permutations are Packers and Washington (with wins by Green Bay and Washington), Packers and Lions (with a loss by Washington), and Lions and Washington (with wins by Detroit and Washington). The Buccaneers also are technically alive, but they need a variety of things to fall their way, including a tie in the Giants-Washington game.

So which teams will make it? That’s our PFT Live question of the day.

Answer it, comment, and then tune in for a show that includes visits from Falcons Pro Bowl linebacker Vic Beasley and Cowboys defensive end David Irving.