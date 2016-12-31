A.J. Green placed on injured reserve

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 31, 2016, 11:29 AM EST

The Bengals had already shut star wide receiver A.J. Green down for the season, and on Saturday they placed Green on their injured-reserve list.

Green hasn’t played since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear on Nov. 20. The IR move was made so the Bengals could promote guard Trey Hopkins to the active roster for Sunday’s season finale.

Green had 964 receiving yards in 10 games this season, failing to go over 1,000 for the first time in his six-year career. He reportedly has been upset with the team for not allowing him to play over the last couple weeks with the Bengals out of playoff contention, but on Friday he said that he’s not angry and is looking forward to 2017.

Hopkins was promoted because the Bengals had to shut down second-year tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who was placed on IR Friday. Hopkins started the season on the active roster and has been on the practice squad since.