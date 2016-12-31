 Skip to content

Buccaneers extend punter Bryan Anger

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 31, 2016, 12:22 PM EST
Getty Images

The guy best known in Jacksonville for being “the guy they drafted instead of Russell Wilson” has found a new home. And he has some job security to go with it.

The Buccaneers announced they had signed punter Bryan Anger to a multi-year contract extension.

“We brought Bryan here this past offseason believing he had the ability to be one of the best punters in the NFL and he performed as such in 2016,” General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement released by the team. “We are always happy to reward our own players and thrilled to be able to keep Bryan with the Buccaneers for years to come.”

Anger has become one of the top punters in the league, in the top five in both punts inside the 20 and net average.

He spent his first four years in Jacksonville, after the Jaguars then-G.M. used the 70th overall pick on him. Five spots later, the Seahawks drafted the quarterback who would lead them to the Super Bowl, which in case you forgot, the Jaguars have never won.

2 Responses to “Buccaneers extend punter Bryan Anger”
  1. jagsfanugh says: Dec 31, 2016 1:11 PM

    Over drafted and not great with Jacksonville. Gene Smith…the absolute worst GM ever!

  2. ramfanmatt says: Dec 31, 2016 1:24 PM

    Johnny Hekker, the best punter in the league, was a UDFA in the same draft. Not only did the Jags pick a punter in the third round, they didn’t even draft the best one.

