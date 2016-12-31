Dalvin Cook makes it official, he’s heading to the NFL

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook officially announced today that he’s heading to the NFL.
Cook, who helped the Seminoles beat Michigan last night in the Orange Bowl, is expected to be a first-round draft pick.
Two other top running back prospects, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, declined to play in their bowl games to keep themselves healthy for the NFL. But Cook said that never occurred to him, and playing in the Orange Bowl worked out: Cook had 20 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 62 yards.
Most draft analysts see Cook as the second-best running back in the 2017 draft class, behind Fournette but ahead of McCaffrey and D’Onta Foreman of Texas.
I have a feeling McCaffery is falling on draft boards, not because he skipped the bowl game, but because he’s not gonna be a great pro. He should have gone back to Stanford and enjoyed the ride instead of rushing to the pro level. His family has money anyways.
Wow! A football player, actually played football!
Cook is a better pro prospect than Fournette. Cook has better pass protection skills and better pass catching skills. Plus Fournette has an ugly film against Bama two years in a row.
Cook looked pretty good outta the backfield catching the ball. He looks like he could be an every down back if a team needed him to be. He is impressive.
Cook is gunna be a beast. just stay away from Clevland.
He’s going to find it a lot harder to get away with punching out girls who won’t sleep with him when he lands in a town where Jimbo Fisher doesn’t control the police department.
Cook to the Colts would be sweet.
The Colts should take him and team him with Luck.
^^
Cook to any team would be sweet. Just ask them.