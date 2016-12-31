Dalvin Cook makes it official, he’s heading to the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 3:32 PM EST

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook officially announced today that he’s heading to the NFL.

Cook, who helped the Seminoles beat Michigan last night in the Orange Bowl, is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Two other top running back prospects, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, declined to play in their bowl games to keep themselves healthy for the NFL. But Cook said that never occurred to him, and playing in the Orange Bowl worked out: Cook had 20 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 62 yards.

Most draft analysts see Cook as the second-best running back in the 2017 draft class, behind Fournette but ahead of McCaffrey and D’Onta Foreman of Texas.