Dalvin Cook makes it official, he’s heading to the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 3:32 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: MVP Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates their 33 to 32 win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) Getty Images

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook officially announced today that he’s heading to the NFL.

Cook, who helped the Seminoles beat Michigan last night in the Orange Bowl, is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Two other top running back prospects, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, declined to play in their bowl games to keep themselves healthy for the NFL. But Cook said that never occurred to him, and playing in the Orange Bowl worked out: Cook had 20 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, plus three catches for 62 yards.

Most draft analysts see Cook as the second-best running back in the 2017 draft class, behind Fournette but ahead of McCaffrey and D’Onta Foreman of Texas.

9 Responses to “Dalvin Cook makes it official, he’s heading to the NFL”
  1. reptar310 says: Dec 31, 2016 3:39 PM

    I have a feeling McCaffery is falling on draft boards, not because he skipped the bowl game, but because he’s not gonna be a great pro. He should have gone back to Stanford and enjoyed the ride instead of rushing to the pro level. His family has money anyways.

  2. runtheball says: Dec 31, 2016 3:40 PM

    Wow! A football player, actually played football!

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 31, 2016 3:51 PM

    Cook is a better pro prospect than Fournette. Cook has better pass protection skills and better pass catching skills. Plus Fournette has an ugly film against Bama two years in a row.

  4. nflfollower says: Dec 31, 2016 3:59 PM

    Cook looked pretty good outta the backfield catching the ball. He looks like he could be an every down back if a team needed him to be. He is impressive.

  5. moondog7 says: Dec 31, 2016 4:03 PM

    Cook is gunna be a beast. just stay away from Clevland.

  6. razzzmajazzz says: Dec 31, 2016 4:11 PM

    He’s going to find it a lot harder to get away with punching out girls who won’t sleep with him when he lands in a town where Jimbo Fisher doesn’t control the police department.

  7. fatguystrangler says: Dec 31, 2016 4:12 PM

    Cook to the Colts would be sweet.

  8. suncawy says: Dec 31, 2016 4:19 PM

    The Colts should take him and team him with Luck.

  9. dickshotdogs says: Dec 31, 2016 4:24 PM

    ^^

    Cook to any team would be sweet. Just ask them.

