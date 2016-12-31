Dirk Koetter wonders whether the Bucs are in “vacation mode”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 10:09 AM EST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have chased five straight wins with a pair of losses. The most recent defeat, at New Orleans, has created a camel-through-the-eye-of-a-needle challenge for the Bucs, who need to: (1) beat the Panthers; and (2) forget about getting to the playoffs because too damn many things need to happen.

So with a most-likely-meaningless game left, what is the team’s mental state?

“That’s a hard thing to judge,” Koetter said in his weekly Friday night visit to SiriusXM NFL Radio (via JoeBucsFan.com), “because, you know, it’s been an emotional few days. We had control of our destiny and weren’t able to get the win last week in New Orleans. Congratulations to New Orleans. They played very well.

“The whole situation with Doug Martin going down over the last week, you got your holidays, you got your injuries at the end of the year. So you’re going into this last game mathematically still involved with the playoffs and, you know, we’ve got a chance to have a solid season here. But you’re never quite sure exactly, you know, what these guys, we have a young team. How are these guys thinking? Do they have one foot already in vacation mode or not? I’m hopeful we’re going to go out there and play like we have most of the season this year, play our best football on Sunday against Carolina.”

It’s a realistic concern, but it’s the job of the coach to ensure “vacation mode” or the holidays won’t cause the players to lose focus. The best vehicle for doing that could be to hope that natural leader Jameis Winston explains to his teammates how important it is to end the 2016 season on the highest note possible — and to use the first day of 2017 as the platform for letting everyone know what’s coming in eight months.