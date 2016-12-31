Gary Kubiak does nothing to quell rumors of possible resignation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 12:03 PM EST

Every year, there’s a surprise firing in the NFL. This year, the surprise could come in the form of a resignation. (Although now that it’s out there, it really wouldn’t be a surprise, would it?)

With mounting speculation and rumor that Broncos coach Gary Kubiak may step down after the 2016 season ends, Kubiak did nothing to slam the door on any such talk when talking to reporters on Friday.

“I love this league,” Kubiak said in response to a question about his desire to continue in the job. “I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I’m all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing.”

On the surface, it’s an ominous quote. If Kubiak, who has had a pair of health issues in recent years including one that caused him to miss a game in October, is all in for 2017, why not say so? Here’s one possible reason: Questions are swirling about possible changes to the coaching staff. Kubiak may have regarded it as unseemly to declare that he’ll definitely be back, given that multiple assistant coaches may not be.

Regardless, the rumors of a looming resignation surely made their way to Kubiak before he spoke, which makes his decision to not say something like “what the hell are you talking about?” curious, to say the least.

If Kubiak decides after “reflection and all that stuff” to leave, it will truly be his own decision. As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, the Broncos have a high degree of fondness and affection for Kubiak and his coaching capabilities, and they want him to remain.

Soon enough, we’ll know whether the Super Bowl 50 champions will be following up their first season without a playoff berth since 2010 with their fourth head coach since firing Mike Shanahan.