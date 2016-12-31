Help us improve the site (and we need all the help we can get)

I’ve tried over the years to minimize any and all disruptions to the user experience at PFT. Today, I’m disrupting the user experience momentarily with a simple request that you help us improve the user experience moving forward.
You can do that by responding to this survey. I know, you never respond to surveys. I don’t either. You regard them as a pain in that place in the body where most external sources of annoyance seem to settle. I do, too.
But I’m asking just once on this New Year’s Eve Day and I’m asking nicely and should auld acquaintance be forgot and all that crap. This site has succeeded in part because we regard you as our friends. So do a friend a favor today and answer the survey so we can make things even more friendly in 2017, and beyond.
Thanks for your ongoing support of all we do. We plan to keep doing it for many more years to come.
I’m more than happy to fill out the survey, although my guess is that my response will be promptly deleted😉
But seriously, props to you, Mr. Florio for requesting feedback. Continuous improvement is a key to success, and there is no better way than to ask your customers directly. I only hope that you are able to take the criticism as seriously as the compliments.
Done. As thanks for nixing that supposed website “upgrade” a while back.
If we could only get rid of the hayseed Packers fans, this site would be much better.
Block all posts from Wisconsin except for around the Milwaukee area.
Here’s a hint on improving the site… REDSKINS. In today’s lesson, children, we learned that it’s a Pro Football site, not a political and social forum.
A+ website.
D- comment system.
Filter out most of my fellow Packers fans with an IQ test. Leave the better posting to real fans like me. The favorites.
To take that survey is like a taking an exam. We don’t do well with those kinds of things around here. Move on.
There should have been a question about the comment function, so I’ll comment on it here.
I love this site; it’s the best pro football site on the web. But the idea that one can’t respond directly to another’s comment seems more than a little behind the times. All of the other sites in this family — hardballtalk, prohockeytalk, etc. — allow replies to specific comments. Why this site doesn’t is beyond me.
My friends here in my apartment, who never leave, will take the survey. Or else.
Just don’t let happen what happened to Hardball Talk with that awful NBCSN corporate redesign. I no longer visit that site because it is so painful. IIRC PFT had it for a few hours before you pulled the plug on it and went back to the classic design. Thank you.
#1. If comments are not going to be posted at various points in the night/ morning, then please disable them so people don’t waste their time posting things that have no chance of actually being posted.
#2. Any way people are able to respond to individual posts?
I think many come on here to read the stories, but also like to look at the comments to see if the pulse and opinions of the general punlic as well.
Is small town America excluded? The ones that eat cheese and drink too much beer and and make fools of themselves?
Why is it a problem that I choose not to use the term out of respect for the many Native Americans who are actually offended by the term? Does it make you uncomfortable because, deep down, you see my point?
Done. Thanks Mike. Happy New Year.
oh…..and HTTR!!!!
Make everyone take an immediate pop up quiz on NFL football before 2004 to have access to comments. That will eliminate 99.999% of Patriot fans
Please, please , please, MOVE the report comment , it’s way too close to the thumbs up or down!
Happy New Year!!🎉🎉
Post comment guidelines and if a comment is deleted, give a reason why. Too many comments disappear for no apparent or valid reason.
Mike, why wasn’t laptop a choice on how we access the site? I used to use a tablet (iPad), but MacBook Air is more functional and just as convenient. You go from desktop, to tablet, to phone, but skip laptop. For the most part, still great site and keep up the great work.
Great idea 👍
Completed….keep up the good work Mike!
More Michael Sam articles please.
Mike Florio says:
Dec 31, 2016 11:18 AM
Why is it a problem that I choose not to use the term out of respect for the many Native Americans who are actually offended by the term? Does it make you uncomfortable because, deep down, you see my point?
_________________
NA Ouachita from Devils Lake North Dakota Rez 254. I am among the 93% of NA respondents NOT offended by the word Redskins. Three polls, including the Tribal Nations one, I answered all the same. You want to improve the site? Take your personal agendas out of your reporting and call them the Redskins, it’s getting old Mr Florio.
*********************************
By not using the official team name, Washington Redskins you are offending many NFL fans, most Redskin fans, the Redskins organization and possibly the NFL. You know, the business enterprise that you make your living covering.
The PC era is done. Time to stop the symbolic BS.
I have reported Mike Florio’s Dec 31, 2016 11:18 AM comment. It then said: Thank you for your feedback. We will look into it.
I’m sure it will be deleted.
Seriously Mike don’t change anything. I really appreciate how I can come on this website and just see the stories clearly marked and I can just click on one. Every other website has to put all these other stories on the top, side, bottom, flashing videos, advertisements and then you can never find what you are on the website for YOUR ARTICLES EASY TO FIND. I hated when the website was changed before and you promptly and wisely pulled it and put it back to it’s original format. If you must change something my advice would be simple and leave it easy to find the articles. In the new age of blast you with as much crap as possible on the webpage I really do still enjoy your easy simplistic approach.
It would also be nice if the comments on PFT weren’t “curated” (a nice way of saying “censored”), as one of mine in this thread was just eliminated, despite being completely harmless.
If I had a nickel for every time I posted a comment containing real football content, only to see it censored, while having to read through the trolling comments that offer absolutely nothing except name calling that are allowed to stand, I’d have a pretty big bowl full of nickels.
Inconsistent moderation is the worst part of your site.
One thing that I always find curious is this…When a piece appears that concerns the Patriots the first three comments are almost always absurd negative troll posts. It makes it seem like PFT wants to insight a battle in the comment section. It begs the question…are these posts really made by trolls just waiting to pounce first on anything related to the Patriots or are they simply planted by PFT in order to fuel comment?
Bring back the “pic of the day”! Those were so funny in the early days!
Love the site! Congrats and continued success!
******************************************************************
It’s because you’re using your platform to forward an agenda that a huge segment of your audience disagrees with. We like your take on the nuances of the league and the cojones it takes to spotlight shady behavior, but it’s hard to pat you on the back when you intentionally avoid a word that many of your readers have affection for and believe to be honorable to those it references. We come to you for your take on the current affairs of the sport, not an implied lesson and slap on the wrist for being fans of a team.
———————————————
Mike, I don’t agree with you often, but I completely agree with you on this.
Also, change the comment section, look at how many posts ignorant posts Jeffrey has..
Completed the survey.
Though overall I gave this place a passing review, some things had to be said.
I’ll probably get banned now.
I sure like that Florio guy! He can be on my team anytime!
Regards,
Jon Gruden
First off Mike, the help you guys need is from a licensed professional to be crazy enough to run the site.
Seriously thanks for the work you guys do.
By the way, keep the stand on not using the Washington teams nickname.
Avoiding racial slurs is not a PC / Non PC type of question.
One poster mentioned 93% accepted usage. Stats on this issue don’t matter, their opinion doesn’t matter if they aren’t Indians.
If a team existed that was called the “n-words” and only 7% were offended by it, that would still make it unacceptable.
Keep up the good fight Mike!!
I completed the survey and my major feedback for improvement (which I’ll reiterate here) is that comments on articles should not be censored even if they go against the article author’s own opinion.
In my view, censorship/deletion of comments should only occur if they’re overtly racist, slanderous or constitute a personal attack/threat against another poster.
Healthy differences of opinion & debate (including calling out inaccuracies of others) makes the comments section a more interesting place.
Block comments from Vikings fans that act as if they won one. Everyone knows they saved money not building a trophy cabinet in there new stadium.
Done Florio! I appreciate more than anything your sticking to the original layout. That tablet/smartphone one which EVERY sports website uses is terrible.
And I think we’re all in consensus, we like to comment but are always crossing our fingers as to whether or not it’s going to be deleted. So maybe less censorship for the New Year? Cheers!
Done.
Happy New Year to all
I will take the survey, but I also want to request that the political and social activism on this site stop. I come here to read about football, not about whether guys stand for the anthem or anti- Republican stories. And I’d say the same thing if there were ever any anti-democrat stories or remarks but we all know that never happens.
In other words, stick to football.
Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
Dec 31, 2016 11:40 AM
I have reported Mike Florio’s Dec 31, 2016 11:18 AM comment. It then said: Thank you for your feedback. We will look into it.
I’m sure it will be deleted.
==========================
And yet, sadly, all of yours seem to get through.
I too miss the Pic of the Day.
There is no doubt the moderation team encourages quick hit trolling but has a penchant for deleting anything more than a few sentences long. It is also apparent many of them let their team bias be their guide.
—–
Sports fans don’t want real world politics in sports as it is their escape from the real world.
It makes it worse that it’s your personal feelings/politics. Ask kaepernick how that worked out for him.
I second truthfactory in regards to commenting on past a certain time at night only to find out out in the morning that my comment didn’t post.
As far as the Redskins name I can understand your stance on it even though I don’t agree with it but if you’re gonna try to steer clear of things that might offend people then I’d say another improvement for the future would be not writing a story about Kaepernick or anybody else kneeling for the anthem. As a proud American that offends me.
How about each poster gets to choose their teams logo/ helmet and add it next to their username?
Let’s get things out in the open … smiley face!
The Truth says:
Dec 31, 2016 11:24 AM
Make everyone take an immediate pop up quiz on NFL football before 2004 to have access to comments. That will eliminate 99.999% of Patriot fans
———————————————-
It would get rid of a lot of children. I have a better idea, allow only one user name per IP address, that will get rid of the twits with multiple user names posting the same crap over and over.
I’m happy to take a survey and did! You have a great site here. Keep up the great work. I’ve been coming to PTF since it started.
Happy New Year!
Nothing wrong with this site. However, the biased reporting, not always but often, clearly shows the reporters favorites. If you could neutralize the favoritism…much better…!!!
Bring back Joe Brocato!