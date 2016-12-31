LeSean McCoy: Discipline has been an issue in Buffalo

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 2:00 PM EST

After the Bills fired coach Rex Ryan, receiver Sammy Watkins said the team needs a coach who’s going to be tough on them. LeSean McCoy agrees.

McCoy said Watkins is correct that there are problems on the Bills that need to be solved by a coach who’s going to hold the players to high standards.

“He is right, discipline has been an issue,” McCoy said. “I just think players need to take accountability for their own actions.”

Although McCoy didn’t directly criticize Ryan, he did suggest that interim head coach Anthony Lynn may be more of the disciplinarian the team needs.

“I like Rex,” McCoy said. “The good thing about coach Lynn is they’re putting the team in the hands of a responsible, accountable coach.”

McCoy said that in his years in the NFL, he has seen the importance of a coach who makes his expectations clear.

“I’ve been around some coaches like Andy Reid who’s just excellent,” McCoy said.

When asked directly whether he talked to the Bills’ ownership about Ryan, McCoy declined to answer. Which may say more than anything he did say.