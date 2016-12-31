Lions put Theo Riddick on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 4:15 PM EST

If the Lions are going to the playoffs, they’re doing it with their two best running backs on injured reserve.

Theo Riddick has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced today. Riddick joins Ameer Abdullah, who has been on injured reserve since Week Two.

When the season opened, Abdullah and Riddick were 1-2 on the running back depth chart. Now the Lions are down to Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington and Joique Bell at running back. Zenner played well on Monday night in Dallas and will likely get the bulk of the carries on Sunday night against the Packers.

If the Lions beat the Packers, they win the NFC North. If they lose, they’ll get into the playoffs only if Washington also loses.

The Lions also announced that receiver Jace Billingsley has been added to the active roster to take Riddick’s place, and offensive tackle Riley Reiff is questionable for tomorrow with a hip injury.