Marcus Peters doesn’t take the bait from Keenan Allen

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 8:04 PM EST

On the first Sunday of the regular season, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen suffered a season-ending injury. As the final Sunday of the regular season approaches, Allen tried to make a stir on Twitter. The target of his rant, however, didn’t take the bait.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Allen posted several tweets criticizing Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

“I know who happy I’m not playing this week!” Allen said in reference to the Chiefs-Chargers game that will be played on Sunday in San Diego. It quickly became clear that Allen was referring to Peters, and that Allen regards Peters as a “bum.”

Asked about the remarks on Friday, Peters seemed to be unfazed.

“I ain’t even worried about it,” Peters said. “I’m worried about the Chiefs getting to the Super Bowl.”

And then Peters took the high road, in mildly passive-aggressive style.

“Tell him to get healthy, man,” Peters said of Allen. “We’re praying for a speedy recovery, man. We need him back on the field. The fans are missing him.”

The Chargers definitely missed Allen this year, one of 19 members of the team to land on injured reserve. They could use him and the rest of the injured Chargers as they potentially finish their time in San Diego on Sunday against one of the best teams in the league.