Report: John Harbaugh likely to fire Marty Mornhinweg

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 5:34 PM EST

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone through five offensive coordinators in the last five years, and he’s preparing to go 6-for-6.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Harbaugh is likely to search for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Harbaugh fired Marc Trestman and promoted Mornhinweg to take his place during the season, and the Ravens’ offense has improved only slightly under Mornhinweg.

Harbaugh is expected to remain in Baltimore for at least another year, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Harbaugh is coaching for his job in 2017, as the Ravens have missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. In order to save his own job, Harbaugh needs to get his offense on track.

The new offensive coordinator’s biggest job will be getting Joe Flacco on track: In the four seasons since Flacco won the Super Bowl MVP award and earned a huge contract, Flacco has never finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in passer rating. Harbaugh needs to find a coordinator who can get Flacco to play like a Super Bowl MVP again.