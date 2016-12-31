Report: John Harbaugh likely to fire Marty Mornhinweg

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone through five offensive coordinators in the last five years, and he’s preparing to go 6-for-6.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Harbaugh is likely to search for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Harbaugh fired Marc Trestman and promoted Mornhinweg to take his place during the season, and the Ravens’ offense has improved only slightly under Mornhinweg.
Harbaugh is expected to remain in Baltimore for at least another year, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Harbaugh is coaching for his job in 2017, as the Ravens have missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. In order to save his own job, Harbaugh needs to get his offense on track.
The new offensive coordinator’s biggest job will be getting Joe Flacco on track: In the four seasons since Flacco won the Super Bowl MVP award and earned a huge contract, Flacco has never finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in passer rating. Harbaugh needs to find a coordinator who can get Flacco to play like a Super Bowl MVP again.
At some point you might start to think it’s Flacco, not the OC.
Everybody else’s fault but John’s
I find John Harbaugh teams to be passionate, physical, effective, “heart and soul,” and well-coached. If Baltimore has John Harbaugh in the hot seat – they’re freaking nuts.
-Steeler Fan
Five coordinators or the QB? It’s hard to tell. There is one constant in this equation equalling zero however.
Harbaugh is ridiculous. He Fires every Offensive Coordinator he ever Hires! LOL Dude, its not the Offense!!! This guy cracks me up. Buttoned down Do the right thing guy who is a Grade C decision maker
The Steelers hope this clown is in charge for the next 50 years.
In spite of S Smith, they haven’t had the weapons since Bolden and Tory Smith left.
Maybe Harbaugh should let Marty flip a coin to decide his own fate…
Must be great fun to learn five different playbooks in as many years for the offence… How does he expect to build an offence if he is changing it every year.
What have the Ravens done since their Super Bowl victory? 0
Who’s picking the OC’s for the Ravens anyway? They should fire that guy…
Norv Turner. Ravens have the oline Norv covets. Solid fit.
2 coordinators received head coaching jobs and Marty was only the interim….. Flacco played good under the two coordinators who received jobs,
harbaugh shouldn’t be on the hot seat yet but I imagine it’s getting close.. It can’t be healthy for an offense to have that many coordinators in 5 years.. all I know is that I wouldn’t want the job if I was an up and coming offensive coordinator. Not worth the uncertainty of being fired halfway thru the year if the offense struggles once again.
Who will fire Harbaugh?
Pssst. It’s Flacco.
Infuse some explosive offensive talent into the team. Steve Smith is just padding numbers for his HoF case and the rest are average. That SB they were a tad bit more dynamic at the skill positions. Without talent,you’re going to keep replacing OCs.
those cheaters will do anything to not take accountability
ozzie is paying flacco $20 mil per year
that is your problem right there
Baltimore has been a team that’s backbone has been defense, but if they are always on the field they get worn down and suffer more injuries. Flacco needs some offensive weapons and a more creative offensive coordinator if they are to compliment the D. That being said as a Steeler fan I hope they don’t find a good one.
The problem now is the D is getting a little long in the tooth so they need a lot of new blood in a lot of spots. Better get your resume updated John.
Go Patriots! …:)
6 OCs in 6 years?
Yeah, must be the OC’s fault. Couldn’t be “Jump Ball” Joe’s! I mean, the reason he has that nickname can’t have anything to do with his performance, can it?
No loyalty and a history of throwing others under the bus rather than standing with them like a man.
Disgraceful.