Report: John Harbaugh likely to fire Marty Mornhinweg

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2016, 5:34 PM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 2: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens stands on the sideline in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has gone through five offensive coordinators in the last five years, and he’s preparing to go 6-for-6.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Harbaugh is likely to search for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Harbaugh fired Marc Trestman and promoted Mornhinweg to take his place during the season, and the Ravens’ offense has improved only slightly under Mornhinweg.

Harbaugh is expected to remain in Baltimore for at least another year, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Harbaugh is coaching for his job in 2017, as the Ravens have missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. In order to save his own job, Harbaugh needs to get his offense on track.

The new offensive coordinator’s biggest job will be getting Joe Flacco on track: In the four seasons since Flacco won the Super Bowl MVP award and earned a huge contract, Flacco has never finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in passer rating. Harbaugh needs to find a coordinator who can get Flacco to play like a Super Bowl MVP again.

21 Responses to “Report: John Harbaugh likely to fire Marty Mornhinweg”
  1. carloswlassiter says: Dec 31, 2016 5:38 PM

    At some point you might start to think it’s Flacco, not the OC.

  2. mcjon22 says: Dec 31, 2016 5:40 PM

    Everybody else’s fault but John’s

  3. paulieorkid says: Dec 31, 2016 5:40 PM

    I find John Harbaugh teams to be passionate, physical, effective, “heart and soul,” and well-coached. If Baltimore has John Harbaugh in the hot seat – they’re freaking nuts.

    -Steeler Fan

  4. hlna55 says: Dec 31, 2016 5:43 PM

    Five coordinators or the QB? It’s hard to tell. There is one constant in this equation equalling zero however.

  5. QB Film Room says: Dec 31, 2016 5:47 PM

    Harbaugh is ridiculous. He Fires every Offensive Coordinator he ever Hires! LOL Dude, its not the Offense!!! This guy cracks me up. Buttoned down Do the right thing guy who is a Grade C decision maker

  6. ReligionIsForIdiots says: Dec 31, 2016 5:48 PM

    The Steelers hope this clown is in charge for the next 50 years.

  7. bowlregard says: Dec 31, 2016 5:51 PM

    In spite of S Smith, they haven’t had the weapons since Bolden and Tory Smith left.

  8. connfyoozed says: Dec 31, 2016 5:53 PM

    Maybe Harbaugh should let Marty flip a coin to decide his own fate…

  9. benjaminseikar says: Dec 31, 2016 5:53 PM

    Must be great fun to learn five different playbooks in as many years for the offence… How does he expect to build an offence if he is changing it every year.

  10. r502 says: Dec 31, 2016 5:55 PM

    What have the Ravens done since their Super Bowl victory? 0

    Who’s picking the OC’s for the Ravens anyway? They should fire that guy…

  11. dawsonleery says: Dec 31, 2016 5:56 PM

    Norv Turner. Ravens have the oline Norv covets. Solid fit.

  12. jgreeno1980 says: Dec 31, 2016 5:57 PM

    2 coordinators received head coaching jobs and Marty was only the interim….. Flacco played good under the two coordinators who received jobs,

  13. bleedgreen1988 says: Dec 31, 2016 5:59 PM

    harbaugh shouldn’t be on the hot seat yet but I imagine it’s getting close.. It can’t be healthy for an offense to have that many coordinators in 5 years.. all I know is that I wouldn’t want the job if I was an up and coming offensive coordinator. Not worth the uncertainty of being fired halfway thru the year if the offense struggles once again.

  14. nhpats says: Dec 31, 2016 6:00 PM

    Who will fire Harbaugh?

  15. cjweber5187 says: Dec 31, 2016 6:00 PM

    Pssst. It’s Flacco.

  16. campcouch says: Dec 31, 2016 6:00 PM

    Infuse some explosive offensive talent into the team. Steve Smith is just padding numbers for his HoF case and the rest are average. That SB they were a tad bit more dynamic at the skill positions. Without talent,you’re going to keep replacing OCs.

  17. tylawspick6 says: Dec 31, 2016 6:01 PM

    those cheaters will do anything to not take accountability

    ozzie is paying flacco $20 mil per year

    that is your problem right there

  18. Nofoolnodrool says: Dec 31, 2016 6:01 PM

    Baltimore has been a team that’s backbone has been defense, but if they are always on the field they get worn down and suffer more injuries. Flacco needs some offensive weapons and a more creative offensive coordinator if they are to compliment the D. That being said as a Steeler fan I hope they don’t find a good one.

    The problem now is the D is getting a little long in the tooth so they need a lot of new blood in a lot of spots. Better get your resume updated John.

  19. dickshotdogs says: Dec 31, 2016 6:02 PM

    Go Patriots! …:)

  20. ricko1112 says: Dec 31, 2016 6:07 PM

    6 OCs in 6 years?

    Yeah, must be the OC’s fault. Couldn’t be “Jump Ball” Joe’s! I mean, the reason he has that nickname can’t have anything to do with his performance, can it?

  21. exinsidetrader says: Dec 31, 2016 6:13 PM

    No loyalty and a history of throwing others under the bus rather than standing with them like a man.

    Disgraceful.

