Ron Rivera not planning on staff changes, as long as it’s his call

Panthers coach Ron Rivera recently admitted his team needed to “evolve,” next season, after a disastrous drop-off from their run to the Super Bowl.
But that won’t include staff changes, at least ones that are Rivera’s decision.
The Panthers coach said he had no plans to make staff changes for next season.
“Remember, it’s the same group that was 15-1, same group that led the league in scoring,” Rivera said, via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review. “And in the last five years, we’ve had a top-10 defense. So as I look it and break things down, yeah, there’s some things that we have to work on and change. You guys heard me talk about evolving. We have to.”
Of course, Rivera has gone into offseasons before saying he didn’t anticipate staff changes, only for changes to come. After the 2014 season, his special teams coach Richard Rodgers was re-assigned three weeks after the season. And with much of the scrutiny on an offense that failed to meet expectations, it’s still worth keeping an eye on offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.
Even though Rivera technically has final say over his coaching staff, General Manager Dave Gettleman and owner Jerry Richardson are always free to make suggestions.
You seriously think Mike Shula is the problem? He was being touted as one of the best OC’s in league last year.
If Rivera has another bad season in 2017, he will not have to worry about staff changes for the 2018 season because he will have been fired.
Look forward to see Mr Icon say somethings over the next months which will show some of his frustration with the way things went this year and Rivera will be out by the end of next season.
The Panthers got on a roll last season and everything worked out for them and got fortunate in some games to be 15-1. That’s what happens when every break goes your way, and this year, just assumed it was going to happen again.. They also had a poor division the last couple years, which isn’t the case this year with the Bucs and Falcons playing well.
And 1 or 2 possessions/3 or 4 minutes more of game time in the divisional game and they would’ve had the biggest 31 point choke in NFL playoff history vs Seattle.