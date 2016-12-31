Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 2:30 PM EST

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount comes up big when the distance to the end zone is short.

Bills assistant Kathryn Smith looks back on her first year as the NFL’s first full-time female assistant coach.

If the Dolphins head to Pittsburgh for a playoff game, they may need to dress warmly.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins has “no doubt in my mind” that he’ll become the go-to player at the position in 2017.

Ravens WR Steve Smith will pay tribute to a variety of people through the cleats to be worn in his final NFL game. (Names likely not appearing on the cleats: Ken Lucas and Anthony Bright.)

Is it the end of the road in Cincinnati for Bengals OL Andrew Whitworth and DT Domata Peko?

Mitch Trubisky showed his qualifications for quarterbacking the Browns by committing three turnovers on Friday.

38-year-old Steelers LB James Harrison hasn’t decided whether he’ll be back in 2017.

The Texans can’t change their playoff position, but other games will determine which one of three teams will visit Houston next weekend.

In making his decision to retire, Colts LB Robert Mathis sought advice from WR Reggie Wayne.

Jaguars fans never have to worry about Trent Dilfer living or working in Jacksonville. (Lucky bastards.)

Who has the edge as the Titans try to finish the season at 9-7?

If Broncos LB DeMarcus Ware will be returning, the team will need to find a new defensive leader.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the late LaVell Edwards: “He was everything.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr won’t make the trip to Denver as he begins to rehab his broken leg.

A late-season knee injury will keep Chargers OT King Dunlap from cashing in on a $400,000 playing-time incentive.

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott the best rookie quarterback ever?

The Giants believe in “Postseason Eli.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has enjoyed calling plays and likely will continue.

Washington coach Jay Gruden, on TE Jordan Reed’s practice performance: “He looks like a ballerina out there, man.”

A loss at Minnesota will give the Bears their worst record ever for a 16-game season.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell says third-year TE Eric Ebron is “coming along.”

Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers says “you never can relax” against the Detroit offense.

Sunday’s game could be the last one in purple for several long-time Vikings.

Former Falcons QB Mike Vick will be returning to the Georgia Dome on Sunday, even as petitioners try to keep him away.

The Panthers will wear helmet decals to honor Bruce DeHaven, the special-teams coordinator who died earlier this week.

Saints K Will Lutz needed 16 tickets for his first career game in his hometown of Atlanta.

Buccaneers K Roberto Aguayo has put that rocky start to his career behind him.

Cardinals rookie OG Evan Boehm’s reward for surviving Michael Bennett last week is Aaron Donald.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is open to the possibility of staying with the Rams.

Activist Harry Edwards believes that efforts of 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick should be observed by the Smithsonian.

The Seahawks are saying who’ll return punts now that Tyler Lockett is done for the year.