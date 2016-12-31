The Houston quarterback switch has been good for DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 4:01 PM EST

As the Texans head toward an unexpected postseason appearance with an unexpected name leading the offense, receiver DeAndre Hopkins has offered praise for the man who replaced $72 million quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Hopkins said that Tom Savage maintained a sense of humor and a steady demeanor throughout last Saturday’s game against the Bengals, despite plenty of adversity.

“Oh, yeah, that’s one thing about him that you have to love,” Hopkins said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s always even-keeled throughout. Even when he was getting sacked he would come back to the sideline he was the same guy. ‘Let’s go out and do better next drive.’ I didn’t see him get frustrated, and I don’t think anybody saw him get frustrated during that.”

As Wilson points out, Savage and Hopkins seem to have better chemistry than Osweiler and Hopkins. Since Savage took over, Hopkins has 11 catches for 130 yards. With Osweiler, Hopkins had a sluggish output as he has tried to prove to the team that a large second contract is warranted.

“I’ve been knowing Tom since he got here,” Hopkins said. “Even when he wasn’t out there on the field he was still my buddy, still talking, still talking about football and things in general. Nothing’s changed.”

One thing has changed. Savage is now the starter, and he will be (barring injury) for the rest of the season, and most likely beyond.