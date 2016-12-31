Todd Bowles not happy with Muhammad Wilkerson’s perceived slap at training staff

On Thursday, Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson expressed concerns about the manner in which his broken leg was handled. On Friday, coach Todd Bowles responded to the perceived slap at the team’s training staff.
“We handle every injury in-house,” Bowles said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “We report injuries. We don’t go into discussion about them. And that’s all I have to say about that.”
Wilkerson said that there was no plan going into the season for dealing with his leg injury.
Asked about the impression Wilkerson created about the competence of the training staff, Bowles said the team has the “greatest training staff in the world.”
“We handled it internally,” Bowles said twice when pressed on the issue. “It’s fine.”
It’s anything but fine with the Jets. A recent leak/trial balloon indicated that no changes are anticipated. That could change in the aftermath off Sunday’s regular-season finale, especially if the Jets lose yet again.
Wilkerson is a professional athlete. If his body wasn’t up to snuff not only should he have known it and taken steps to rectify it he should have been the one communicating it to the training staff to get whatever assistance he needed. Unless of course he shipped his meeting with the man in the mirror, then he can hardly be held responsible for what he wasn’t told.
Nice try. Bowles and Mac are not going anywhere