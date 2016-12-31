Todd Bowles not happy with Muhammad Wilkerson’s perceived slap at training staff

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 3:49 PM EST

On Thursday, Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson expressed concerns about the manner in which his broken leg was handled. On Friday, coach Todd Bowles responded to the perceived slap at the team’s training staff.

“We handle every injury in-house,” Bowles said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “We report injuries. We don’t go into discussion about them. And that’s all I have to say about that.”

Wilkerson said that there was no plan going into the season for dealing with his leg injury.

Asked about the impression Wilkerson created about the competence of the training staff, Bowles said the team has the “greatest training staff in the world.”

“We handled it internally,” Bowles said twice when pressed on the issue. “It’s fine.”

It’s anything but fine with the Jets. A recent leak/trial balloon indicated that no changes are anticipated. That could change in the aftermath off Sunday’s regular-season finale, especially if the Jets lose yet again.