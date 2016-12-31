 Skip to content

Tony Romo’s status for Sunday still not determined

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 8:42 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Injured Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys throws prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

ESPN says he’ll play. The team has said that a decision hasn’t been made. A respected member of the media contingent covering the team says a factor unrelated to quarterback Tony Romo will go a long way toward determining whether he’ll play.

As explained by Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are leaning toward giving Romo some playing time. However, injuries along the offensive line will be a factor in the final decision.

Left tackle Tyron Smith already is out with a knee injury suffered Monday night against the Lions. Guard Ronald Leary is questionable; he didn’t practice all week.

On Friday, coach Jason Garrett said the plan for playing time will be finalized on Saturday night.

Romo last played on Thanksgiving 2015, in a loss to the Panthers. Carolina went on to win the NFC championship. Dallas hopes to do the same with Romo as the No. 2 to rookie Dak Prescott.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Tony Romo’s status for Sunday still not determined”
  1. packmanfan says: Dec 31, 2016 8:45 PM

    Since the other guy has shown that he is their best hope, does it really matter who plays and starts anymore?

  2. idiedpretty says: Dec 31, 2016 8:46 PM

    Sorry Tone, your career is ovah!

  3. docr8der says: Dec 31, 2016 8:48 PM

    Career over in Dallas, but Denver, Jax, Cleveland, L.A….they await.

  4. Liberalsruineverything says: Dec 31, 2016 8:51 PM

    “Tony Romo’s bones made of butterbrickle still undetermined”

  5. Ferdinand says: Dec 31, 2016 9:08 PM

    So the teams official word has been: he’s playing, he’s not playing, he is playing, we don’t know yet.

    Tony, if you don’t get smart and retire after this season – at least get smart enough to get the heck out of Dallas.

  6. QB Film Room says: Dec 31, 2016 9:12 PM

    Why in the world is this so complicated??? Lolol they’ll lose in the 2nd round.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!