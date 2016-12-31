Tony Romo’s status for Sunday still not determined

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 8:42 PM EST

ESPN says he’ll play. The team has said that a decision hasn’t been made. A respected member of the media contingent covering the team says a factor unrelated to quarterback Tony Romo will go a long way toward determining whether he’ll play.

As explained by Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are leaning toward giving Romo some playing time. However, injuries along the offensive line will be a factor in the final decision.

Left tackle Tyron Smith already is out with a knee injury suffered Monday night against the Lions. Guard Ronald Leary is questionable; he didn’t practice all week.

On Friday, coach Jason Garrett said the plan for playing time will be finalized on Saturday night.

Romo last played on Thanksgiving 2015, in a loss to the Panthers. Carolina went on to win the NFC championship. Dallas hopes to do the same with Romo as the No. 2 to rookie Dak Prescott.