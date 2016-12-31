What’s next for Chip Kelly?

If, as reported both by ESPN and NFL Media, the 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, he’ll be available to be hired by any other NFL team.
So who will hire him?
Last year, Kelly generated limited interest (but found a job). This year, the Bills, Jaguars, and Rams could consider him, in theory. But why would they? (The Jaguars won’t, we’re told; it’s unclear what the others will do.)
Yes, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2013. However, Kelly’s vaunted system of offense and smoothies has been a failure since then, primarily in 2015 (when he had full control over the roster in Philly) and in 2016 (when he won fewer games with the 49ers than Jim Tomsula did a year earlier).
The Oregon job already has been filled (there’s no reason to think Oregon even wanted Kelly back), and most other significant college seats are filled. If no NFL team is interested in Kelly as a head coach, could he become an offensive coordinator?
Here’s an interesting, but probably unrealistic, thought. If offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaves the Patriots, could Kelly’s good friend Bill Belichick hire Kelly to run the offense?
Obviously, it wouldn’t be the Chip Kelly up-tempo, run-as-many-plays-as-possible-and-wear-out-his-own-team’s-defense offense. But if Kelly is the genius that so many in the media have made him out to be, he’d surely have the flexibility and the acumen to run a different system — and possibly to enhance it, right?
If Kelly is capable only of running his system, he’d need to partner up with a defensive head coach who is willing to give Kelly the keys to the offensive side of the ball, like Mike Zimmer did with Norv Turner in Minnesota. Which would set the stage for a Chip Kelly/Sam Bradford reunion. Which probably isn’t happening.
All things considered, Kelly may not find another job in 2017 at the NFL or college level. Which makes those multiple buyouts a very good thing.
No God, NO!!
It was a silly hire to begin with. Pulling the plug on it quickly is about the only smart thing that SF has done recently.
Chip Kelly is a good football coach, and he’ll have multiple offers over the next couple years. Winning football games isn’t always just a reflection of coaching. How on earth did Bill Belichick only have one winning season out of five in Cleveland? Are you really going to tell me he was being out-coached. How in the world did Bill Walsh go 2-14 in 1979? Out-coached? I don’t think so. How’d Barry Switzer win the super bowl? Did he really out-coach everyone else? Yeah. Right.
It seems incontrovertible that the 49ers GM is responsible for a drastic decline talent (and in getting Harbaugh to leave). Three years ago Kelly was a genius; now he’s a punchline – at least to the talking heads. I am not defending him but it seems incredible that the same “experts” who lauded his messages three years ago now feel he is a buffoon. The true incompetents are Trent Baalke and Jed York who let personalities destroy the franchise. Kelly never had a chance.
We should also be talking about the train wreck that is the Colts with Grigson wasting the best quarterback to come out of college in the last ten years! But knowing the clueless ownership of the 49ers and Colts – both GMs will survive with a lip lock on a particularly unpleasant part of the owners’ anatomy.
Absolutley not…If and when Mc Daniels does in fact leave there are guys being groomed for that psoition for the last couple years like Brian Daboll and I would even take wr coach Cahd Oshea over Kelly………please god no ………
Baltimore… I heard rumors Harbaugh is gonna fire his offensive coordinator… Again…
At least he finished with more wins over the same time period than Gus Bradley.
I smell a job opening in LA. C’mon Stan, you know you want to…
The Bills object to the notion that we have any interest in hiring another losing HC. We will allow the Jets to have this one…
Well, if he’s willing to live off those buyouts, NE might be able to find a place for him. . . . even if McDaniels stays.
You’ve sunk pretty low when Jim Tomsula is a step above.
I agree that Daboll is the next OC in NE. I really don’t see what Kelly has shown he can offer an NFL team in any capacity, even as OC. I think he lands at a 2nd tier college team that likes to run a spread offense. Something like Baylor, although I know that job has been taken.
Next? Probably a trip to the Caymans with all those ill gotten gains.