What’s next for the 49ers?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2016, 10:06 PM EST

For the third straight year, the 49ers will be looking for a head coach. So who will they hire?

Two years ago, everyone knew Jim Tomsula was getting the job. Last year, Chip Kelly was a surprise choice.

So with the 49ers suddenly becoming the NFC’s pink-slip-happy equivalent of the Browns, who will the 49ers attract?

Much will depend on whether they hire a G.M. before hiring a coach. If they hire a G.M. first, the G.M. will then hire a coach. Depending on how long it takes to hire a G.M., the pool of coaching candidates could be depleted.

The 49ers also could hire a coach who hires a table-setter from a personnel standpoint. Since the strong G.M. approach worked best when the coach was good enough to get the most out whoever the G.M. acquired, maybe the team that first to prominence with coaching genius Bill Walsh will focus on find someone more like Walsh and Jim Harbaugh.

As to possible coaches, the general categories are assistant coaches who have never been head coaches, college coaches who has never been NFL head coaches, and former NFL head coaches. Given that both Walsh and Harbaugh arrived from the NCAA with no prior NFL head-coaching experience, maybe that’s where the 49ers should look, again.

Ultimately, the search can go a lot of different ways, which is both good news and bad news. There is reason for hope. But there’s also reason, given the experiences of the team since three straight stellar seasons of 2011, 2012, and 2013, to fear that a clean slate will quickly be filled up with a lot of clutter and crap, again.