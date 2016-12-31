What’s next for the 49ers?

For the third straight year, the 49ers will be looking for a head coach. So who will they hire?
Two years ago, everyone knew Jim Tomsula was getting the job. Last year, Chip Kelly was a surprise choice.
So with the 49ers suddenly becoming the NFC’s pink-slip-happy equivalent of the Browns, who will the 49ers attract?
Much will depend on whether they hire a G.M. before hiring a coach. If they hire a G.M. first, the G.M. will then hire a coach. Depending on how long it takes to hire a G.M., the pool of coaching candidates could be depleted.
The 49ers also could hire a coach who hires a table-setter from a personnel standpoint. Since the strong G.M. approach worked best when the coach was good enough to get the most out whoever the G.M. acquired, maybe the team that first to prominence with coaching genius Bill Walsh will focus on find someone more like Walsh and Jim Harbaugh.
As to possible coaches, the general categories are assistant coaches who have never been head coaches, college coaches who has never been NFL head coaches, and former NFL head coaches. Given that both Walsh and Harbaugh arrived from the NCAA with no prior NFL head-coaching experience, maybe that’s where the 49ers should look, again.
Ultimately, the search can go a lot of different ways, which is both good news and bad news. There is reason for hope. But there’s also reason, given the experiences of the team since three straight stellar seasons of 2011, 2012, and 2013, to fear that a clean slate will quickly be filled up with a lot of clutter and crap, again.
The good news is bulky and Kelly are gone. The bad news for 49ers fans is the Jeff Fisher is going to be the replacement
Pink slip happy equivalent of the Browns , says it all…
osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
Dec 31, 2016 10:14 PM
The good news is bulky and Kelly are gone. The bad news for 49ers fans is the Jeff Fisher is going to be the replacement
please haven’t we endured enough🙂
There is a god after all. Go get the assist GM and kyle from Atlanta. Time to rebuild this team!
The question of who comes next should be posited as which coach is stupid enough to take a job where the owner is obviously incompetent and unable to make business decisions (as opposed to childish retaliatory firings as with Harbaugh). York has superseded Haslem as the poster boy for the worst owner in the NFL. And that’s not counting the Jets, Colts, Dolphins, Chargers, Bears and the circus in Dallas! The owners are killing the golden goose – and the 49ers are just recognizing that they have lost the public.
You so wanted this to happen.
“maybe the team that first to prominence with coaching genius Bill Walsh will focus on find someone more like Walsh and Jim Harbaugh.”
Yeah. And maybe you’ll take remedial English.
Hopefully they also show the door to both Baalke and the disrespectful turd Fidel Krapernick.
Rams hire Chip Kelly.
49ers hire Jeff Fisher.
Everyone wins.
Until the yorks go, nothing will change.