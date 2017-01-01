49ers out to early 14-3 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:07 PM EST

The 49ers showed up to play, and they lead the Seahawks 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Shaun Draughn has two touchdown runs for the 49ers. In the first quarter the 49ers had 154 total yards and the Seahawks had 10.

The Seahawks have clinched the NFC West but can still be the No. 2 seed if they win and if the Falcons lose to the Saints.

The 49ers are firing coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke regardless of today’s result.