49ers out to early 14-3 lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:07 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers showed up to play, and they lead the Seahawks 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Shaun Draughn has two touchdown runs for the 49ers. In the first quarter the 49ers had 154 total yards and the Seahawks had 10.

The Seahawks have clinched the NFC West but can still be the No. 2 seed if they win and if the Falcons lose to the Saints.

The 49ers are firing coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke regardless of today’s result.

6 Responses to “49ers out to early 14-3 lead”
  1. ratsfoiledagain says: Jan 1, 2017 5:12 PM

    Seattle will get bounced next week.

  2. bleck5 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:15 PM

    Seattle is going one and done. No doubt in my mind.

  3. thegenghiskahn88 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:16 PM

    Kaepernick playing like it’s 2012 right now

  4. leatherface2012 says: Jan 1, 2017 5:17 PM

    seattle is lousy. lucky for them the other 3 teams are even worse than they are.

  5. bonecrushinghits says: Jan 1, 2017 5:30 PM

    expect a lot of crickets from the 2012 trolls on this board if the niners pull off a victory.

  6. 6250claimer says: Jan 1, 2017 6:05 PM

    bonecrushinghits says:
    expect a lot of crickets from the 2012 trolls on this board if the niners pull off a victory.
    ………..
    lol.. this is just a normal Niner performance in 2016: go up early, then completely collapse and get blown out. The only crickets you’ll hear will be from the empty head coach & GM offices on Monday morning.

