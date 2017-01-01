49ers will hire G.M. first, who will hire coach

As 49ers coach Chip Kelly prepares to throw a Hail Mary pass in an effort to save his job, the current plan in San Francisco hinges on Kelly not being able to change the franchise’s mind.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 49ers intend to hire a General Manager. Then, the new G.M. will hire a coach.
This intended approach suggests that the G.M. will have final say over the roster and the draft, with the coach essentially working for the G.M.
Kelly will try his best to reverse that momentum on Sunday night. The expectation will be that, as he did on 14 of 16 game days in 2016, Kelly will fail.
Josh McDaniels to SF. mark it down. He’ll bring some NE Asst. Gen manager to help with roster.
Hopefully, your source isn’t Mike Silver. It was disputed that Kelly called York (Kelly was called) and the tone of the conversation.
Chris Ballard, Scott Pioli, Trey Brown (darkhorse) and Louis Riddick..
The yorks will mess it up as usual.
Why make a push? Take that 3 year paid vacation!
Head coach should outrank GM
Hire a GM and let him pick the coach? Something fishy there, that’s way too sensible for York.
This would be a great GM job for a guy with a background in college scouting because there’s so much work to do. There are a few pieces already in place, but it’s pretty much a major overhaul. As GM, the coach I’d look for, since I’d probably be drafting or trading for a young QB, would be an offensive guru. Someone who has a history as a winning head coach, and someone who’s offense always seem to have receivers running wide open. A smart guy that everyone in the building will respect, because he’d most likely be the smartest guy in the room. I guess I just described Chip Kelly. So what the 49ers need is a guy who can do a good job drafting. The problem isn’t coaching. They’ve got the right coach.
So now they get rid of the guy that made them get rid of the other guy…the one that won football games. They already got rid of the guy that replaced the first guy, so this makes three guys fired (before they fire the fourth guy, anyway).
Seems like they could have saved a lot of time by keeping the first guy and dumping the two that didn’t like him in the first place.
If you hold this close to your ear, you can hear the Benny Hill theme song. Go Blue!
You’re Josh McDaniels. You are a hot commodity with options and will very likely have your choice of jobs. Why in God’s name would you choose to go and work for an incompetent putz like Jed York?
The NE obsession is annoying. McDaniels failed in Denver (controlling personnel). Pioli failed in KC.
Why?
Because the key in NE is Belichick.Whether you like the guy or not, he is and has been the key there.
Quit with the NE obsession and find a solid football personnel guy/administrator. Think out of box. Might be a current college AD, for instance.
Trade Baltimore for their Harbaugh and then fire him too. It’s the San Francisco way.
Hopefully his name is Eddie DeBartolo.