49ers will hire G.M. first, who will hire coach

January 1, 2017

As 49ers coach Chip Kelly prepares to throw a Hail Mary pass in an effort to save his job, the current plan in San Francisco hinges on Kelly not being able to change the franchise’s mind.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 49ers intend to hire a General Manager. Then, the new G.M. will hire a coach.

This intended approach suggests that the G.M. will have final say over the roster and the draft, with the coach essentially working for the G.M.

Kelly will try his best to reverse that momentum on Sunday night. The expectation will be that, as he did on 14 of 16 game days in 2016, Kelly will fail.