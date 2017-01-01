Anthony Lynn: No interview set, but Bills are my No. 1

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 8:16 PM EST

Anthony Lynn spent his first Sunday as an NFL head coach during the Bills’ 30-10 loss to the Jets and he said after the game that he has yet to hear anything about his chances at earning the job on a permanent basis at this point.

Lynn replaced Rex Ryan on an interim basis after Ryan was fired during the week and reports have pegged him as the frontrunner for the job. Lynn said “not at all” when asked if he’s gotten that message from ownership and said that no interview has been scheduled yet.

Lynn’s name has come up as a possibility for other openings and he said that he’d interview elsewhere while adding that he knew where he prefers to be.

“This is where I want to be, is right here with the Buffalo Bills,” Lynn said in his postgame press conference. “So, this would be my No. 1.”

Lynn was also asked about a report that he will bring Gus Bradley in as defensive coordinator when and if he gets a head coaching job this year.

“Gus and I are friends,” Lynn said. “We’ve been friends for a while and he’s a good defensive coordinator. Someone told me something about him being tied to me. I don’t know about all that.”

Landing a permanent head coaching job would complete a rapid rise for Lynn, who started the year as the Bills’ running backs coach before moving up to offensive coordinator and, finally, interim head coach on Sunday.