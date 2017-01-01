Anthony Lynn: No interview set, but Bills are my No. 1

Anthony Lynn spent his first Sunday as an NFL head coach during the Bills’ 30-10 loss to the Jets and he said after the game that he has yet to hear anything about his chances at earning the job on a permanent basis at this point.
Lynn replaced Rex Ryan on an interim basis after Ryan was fired during the week and reports have pegged him as the frontrunner for the job. Lynn said “not at all” when asked if he’s gotten that message from ownership and said that no interview has been scheduled yet.
Lynn’s name has come up as a possibility for other openings and he said that he’d interview elsewhere while adding that he knew where he prefers to be.
“This is where I want to be, is right here with the Buffalo Bills,” Lynn said in his postgame press conference. “So, this would be my No. 1.”
Lynn was also asked about a report that he will bring Gus Bradley in as defensive coordinator when and if he gets a head coaching job this year.
“Gus and I are friends,” Lynn said. “We’ve been friends for a while and he’s a good defensive coordinator. Someone told me something about him being tied to me. I don’t know about all that.”
Landing a permanent head coaching job would complete a rapid rise for Lynn, who started the year as the Bills’ running backs coach before moving up to offensive coordinator and, finally, interim head coach on Sunday.
Diehard Bills fan all my life. While our team isn’t a dumpster fire, our front office sure as heck is. I am truly embarrassed to call myself a Bills fan after the way this organization has been handled by ownership and management. (Shame for a Bills fan, if you pay attention to our tailgating you most likely thought we had none.)
While i’d love to get some exotic top tier coach, i feel like Lynn would be able to keep our team mostly in tact and instill a sense of accountability that sexy Rexy failed to. If he could grow our offense to include Clay and have Gus come in to fix our abysmal defense, we wouldn’t be a full on dumpster fire…. perhaps a small garbage fire.
We need a Safety in this draft, then another one… then a cornerback….. and a #2 receiver.
Anthony Lynn is the coach we need, but our front office is making him the coach we don’t deserve.
Another year, this one 7-9. The Bills go 1-5 in the AFCE – beating the Pats who played with their 3rd string QB – none of the other 6 wins were against a team with a .500 record (collectively averaging .240).
The coach is now rightly gone, Whaley should be gone, they have 25 unrestricted free agents, Tyrod is not a franchise QB, they’re going to put a guy who 3 months ago was an RB coach in as HC, the owner of the Bills (and the basement dwelling Sabres) is clueless, and there is nothing in the pipeline to fix any of this.
Tire fire, dumpster fire – sad – but true.
He is desperate. He also knows that basically he will not have to interview.
Confirms that he snitched on Rex. Not defending Rex – he has his issues, of course – but youndont backstab your HC.
LOL guy talks like he’s in demand. He got tuned up by the Jets today.
Today’s game was not exactly the kind of performance that gives Lynn a leg up on his competition for the HC job in Buffalo. The Bills looked like hot garbage today.
BrassMonkey says:
Jan 1, 2017 8:43 PM
————————————————————
Amen. That play on the kickoff alone is destined to appear on the all-time NFL blooper reel right after the but fumble.
get a quarterback
Unfortunately, it appears to me that this guy is being used to satisfy the Rooney Rule. All they have to do is give him a token interview and then they go hire who they really want. The Rooney Rule needs to go. It was needed perhaps 15 years ago, but now it is outdated and too often makes a mockery of many legit African-American candidates on a yearly basis.