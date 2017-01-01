 Skip to content

Arians: Johnson injury “nothing serious,” MRI coming Monday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 8:33 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 20: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on November 20, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered a nasty looking knee injury Sunday, but Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that the injury is “nothing serious.”

That’s good news for the Cardinals and Johnson, who had 20 total touchdowns in an outstanding second season.

Arians said Johnson will have an MRI Monday, and the team will have a better idea of the extent of the injury then. The Cardinals routed the Rams Sunday to finish 7-8-1.

Johnson had more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of the season’s first 15 games before he was injured in the first half Sunday.

3 Responses to “Arians: Johnson injury “nothing serious,” MRI coming Monday”
  1. BIGGSHAUN says: Jan 1, 2017 8:34 PM

    Whew. That looked awful.
    Poor a Cardinals fan, but I love watching him play.

  2. BIGGSHAUN says: Jan 1, 2017 8:35 PM

    *Not

  3. joetoronto says: Jan 1, 2017 8:42 PM

    I hope he’s right, because that looked really serious.

