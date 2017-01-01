Arians: Johnson injury “nothing serious,” MRI coming Monday

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 8:33 PM EST

Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered a nasty looking knee injury Sunday, but Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that the injury is “nothing serious.”

That’s good news for the Cardinals and Johnson, who had 20 total touchdowns in an outstanding second season.

Arians said Johnson will have an MRI Monday, and the team will have a better idea of the extent of the injury then. The Cardinals routed the Rams Sunday to finish 7-8-1.

Johnson had more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of the season’s first 15 games before he was injured in the first half Sunday.