Bengals end a bad season with a win over the Ravens

It’s been a disappointing season in Cincinnati, where the Bengals thought they’d be AFC North contenders and ended up in third place. But at least they closed strong.
The Bengals had little trouble beating the Ravens today, jumping out to a 20-3 halftime lead and cruising through the second half to win 27-10.
The Bengals got a big game from running back Rex Burkhead, who had career highs in carries (27), yards (119) and touchdowns (2). Rookie receiver Cody Core also gave the Bengals a solid effort, catching four passes for 82 yards.
For the Ravens, it was the last game in the great career of receiver Steve Smith, but he wasn’t able to get much going, catching just three passes for 34 yards. The Ravens’ offense has struggled all season, and that was the case again today.
Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, so his injury could be an issue heading into the offseason.
Both of these teams have plenty of issues heading into the offseason: In what had been a competitive division, the Steelers pulled away in 2016. The Ravens and Bengals have to make some changes to get back on track, so that they’re not playing meaningless football in Week 17 next season.
I’ve seen enough Flacco check downs, fourth quarter defensive collapses, and pre-snap offensive line penalties for a while. Hopefully next season the Ravens will have more than only Justin Tucker as a consistently dominant player.
Lots of meaningless games today, what a dead Sunday..
The Red Sausage was awesome and stayed cool in such big game, oh wait.
I’ve never seen a less inspired game from the Ravens then what I watched today.
Just enough of a win to save Marvin Lewis his job and another year of average Marvin and his 0-7 playoff record looms large in the Nati in 2017.
From a Steeler fan perspective, do not put the Ravens and Bengals in the same category of regrouping. The Ravens are a worthy opponent almost every year. The Bengals show up every 5 or 6 years for a few minutes before settling back down in mediocrity. It’s like WW II putting the Germans in the same category as the French. Just like the French, Bengals scream for respect and legitimacy and yet prove through actions, they deserve neither. Plus they are arrogant.