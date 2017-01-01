Bengals end a bad season with a win over the Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 3:53 PM EST

It’s been a disappointing season in Cincinnati, where the Bengals thought they’d be AFC North contenders and ended up in third place. But at least they closed strong.

The Bengals had little trouble beating the Ravens today, jumping out to a 20-3 halftime lead and cruising through the second half to win 27-10.

The Bengals got a big game from running back Rex Burkhead, who had career highs in carries (27), yards (119) and touchdowns (2). Rookie receiver Cody Core also gave the Bengals a solid effort, catching four passes for 82 yards.

For the Ravens, it was the last game in the great career of receiver Steve Smith, but he wasn’t able to get much going, catching just three passes for 34 yards. The Ravens’ offense has struggled all season, and that was the case again today.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, so his injury could be an issue heading into the offseason.

Both of these teams have plenty of issues heading into the offseason: In what had been a competitive division, the Steelers pulled away in 2016. The Ravens and Bengals have to make some changes to get back on track, so that they’re not playing meaningless football in Week 17 next season.