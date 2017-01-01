 Skip to content

Bills pull EJ Manuel in favor of Cardale Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 3:21 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 01: Cardale Jones #7 of the Buffalo Bills runs for a short gain in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 1, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Bills 31-0. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills opted not to play quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Sunday in what’s been termed a business decision related to the call they have to make about giving Taylor some $30 million in guaranteed money in March.

EJ Manuel got the start, but he won’t be finishing the contest. After a Nick Folk field goal at the end of the third quarter put the Jets up 20-3, the Bills sent rookie Cardale Jones onto the field to run the offense.

Jones, the 139th pick in this year’s draft, is getting his first taste of regular season action after having been inactive up to this point in the season.

Manuel is going to be a free agent after the season, but didn’t do anything that’s likely to entice suitors on the open market. He was 9-of-20 for 86 yards and missed open receivers several times. Manuel also lost a fumble that led to a Jets touchdown in the third quarter.

13 Responses to “Bills pull EJ Manuel in favor of Cardale Jones”
  1. orivar says: Jan 1, 2017 3:25 PM

    letting go of Rex might have been the best thing in his favor. Because the way the Bills are starting off the New Year next few seasons under the Pegua’s are going to be really long.

  2. joeljcook says: Jan 1, 2017 3:34 PM

    Cardale should have been playing last night.

  3. gah05 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:40 PM

    I think this was pre-planned. I wish Cardale had more playing time this season.

  4. scottbodager says: Jan 1, 2017 3:41 PM

    If the mgmt could only give Cardale a fair shot…one never knows.

  5. joetoronto says: Jan 1, 2017 3:43 PM

    Meet Cardelle Jones, same as Tyrod Taylor and same as EJ Manuel.

    None of them can read a comic book, let alone an NFL playbook.

  6. marcuswelby70 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:56 PM

    orivar says:
    Jan 1, 2017 3:25 PM
    letting go of Rex might have been the best thing in his favor. Because the way the Bills are starting off the New Year next few seasons under the Pegua’s are going to be really long.

    ——————————————————-

    They would be even longer if Rex was still on board.

  7. genericcommenter says: Jan 1, 2017 4:01 PM

    joeljcook says:
    Jan 1, 2017 3:34 PM
    Cardale should have been playing last night.
    ————–

    It might have helped the Buckeyes. But for his sake, there was no point being a 24 year-old college student delaying his career. As fan and graduate, I am happy for him.

  8. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:01 PM

    EJ being EJ

  9. jackedupboonie says: Jan 1, 2017 4:01 PM

    I thought Taylor developed a serious injury?? I was worried;)

  10. jacktatum32 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:02 PM

    LOL, it seems as if Bills fans thought they should have started Cardale anyway. At least he is more or less unknown….the whole NFL already knows EJ is a never will be

  11. nflrule says: Jan 1, 2017 4:03 PM

    EJ Manuel is not good enough to play in the Arena League

  12. ralphwilsonisrich says: Jan 1, 2017 4:12 PM

    Cardale played better than EJ in a quarter than Manuel did in four years

  13. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:32 PM

    Humiliated by the lowly Jets. Now another post season of not watching the Bills in the playoffs. Feel bad for those fans.

