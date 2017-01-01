Bills pull EJ Manuel in favor of Cardale Jones

The Bills opted not to play quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Sunday in what’s been termed a business decision related to the call they have to make about giving Taylor some $30 million in guaranteed money in March.
EJ Manuel got the start, but he won’t be finishing the contest. After a Nick Folk field goal at the end of the third quarter put the Jets up 20-3, the Bills sent rookie Cardale Jones onto the field to run the offense.
Jones, the 139th pick in this year’s draft, is getting his first taste of regular season action after having been inactive up to this point in the season.
Manuel is going to be a free agent after the season, but didn’t do anything that’s likely to entice suitors on the open market. He was 9-of-20 for 86 yards and missed open receivers several times. Manuel also lost a fumble that led to a Jets touchdown in the third quarter.
letting go of Rex might have been the best thing in his favor. Because the way the Bills are starting off the New Year next few seasons under the Pegua’s are going to be really long.
Cardale should have been playing last night.
I think this was pre-planned. I wish Cardale had more playing time this season.
If the mgmt could only give Cardale a fair shot…one never knows.
Meet Cardelle Jones, same as Tyrod Taylor and same as EJ Manuel.
None of them can read a comic book, let alone an NFL playbook.
orivar says:
Jan 1, 2017 3:25 PM
They would be even longer if Rex was still on board.
joeljcook says:
Jan 1, 2017 3:34 PM
It might have helped the Buckeyes. But for his sake, there was no point being a 24 year-old college student delaying his career. As fan and graduate, I am happy for him.
EJ being EJ
I thought Taylor developed a serious injury?? I was worried;)
LOL, it seems as if Bills fans thought they should have started Cardale anyway. At least he is more or less unknown….the whole NFL already knows EJ is a never will be
EJ Manuel is not good enough to play in the Arena League
Cardale played better than EJ in a quarter than Manuel did in four years
Humiliated by the lowly Jets. Now another post season of not watching the Bills in the playoffs. Feel bad for those fans.