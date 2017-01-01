Bills pull EJ Manuel in favor of Cardale Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

The Bills opted not to play quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Sunday in what’s been termed a business decision related to the call they have to make about giving Taylor some $30 million in guaranteed money in March.

EJ Manuel got the start, but he won’t be finishing the contest. After a Nick Folk field goal at the end of the third quarter put the Jets up 20-3, the Bills sent rookie Cardale Jones onto the field to run the offense.

Jones, the 139th pick in this year’s draft, is getting his first taste of regular season action after having been inactive up to this point in the season.

Manuel is going to be a free agent after the season, but didn’t do anything that’s likely to entice suitors on the open market. He was 9-of-20 for 86 yards and missed open receivers several times. Manuel also lost a fumble that led to a Jets touchdown in the third quarter.