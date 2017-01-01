Bradford sets completion percentage record in meaningless finale

The Vikings started 5-0. Then they lost eight of 10 games. And then they scored a blowout victory in a meaningless finale to finish the year at 8-8.
Minnesota blasted the Bears, 38-10, in the last game of the 2016 season. The victory included quarterback Sam Bradford setting the single-season completion-percentage record of 71.6.
Of course, most of those throws traveled 4-6 yards, reducing the degree of difficulty significantly.
The win by the Vikings was a loss for the Eagles, who hold Minnesota’s first-round pick via the trade that brought Bradford to town eight days before the regular-season opener. That pick likely will now be lower than it otherwise would have been.
Bradford completed 25 of 33 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Rudolph caught 11 of this passes for 117 yards and a score. Defensive end Everson Griffen capped the scoring with a 20-yard return of a fumble.
not meaningless to him. got an extra 1.1 million due to incentives.. chek your story b4 you publish it.
How about that? Maybe he was worth the 1st Rd pick after all….
Meaningless finale?
Guess they should’ve sent everyone home after the coin flip!
That’s actually pretty impressive. Bradford is a legit NFL starter and I hope he continues to stay healthy so we can see what his full potential is.
Did you see the Vikings O-line this year? If he held the ball another second and tried to connect on longer throws he have been killed by week 4.
Not to mention the related issue that the team had no running game at all.
Mortgaged their future for this one year on Bradford is insane. Herschel Walker trade all over again. This time it is another NFC East team that will profit.