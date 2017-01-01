Brandon Marshall won’t play for Jets on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 12:05 PM EST

A dismal season for the Jets will end without wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the field against the Bills.

Marshall was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the regular season due to hip and shoulder injuries and he has been declared inactive for the game at MetLife Stadium. It’s the first game Marshall has missed in his two years with the Jets and rookie Charone Peake will take his place in the starting lineup.

Marshall had a great first season with the Jets and finished 2015 with 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers cratered along with the rest of the team’s offense this year and he’ll end the year with 59 catches for 788 yards and four scores. He’s under contract for next year at $7.5 million, but probably isn’t guaranteed to be back as the Jets are going to be making a lot of changes on offense.

For the Bills, Cardale Jones will back up EJ Manuel at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor inactive. Taylor’s future in Buffalo may be even more doubtful than Marshall’s future with the Jets as the AFC East also-rans reach the end of their seasons.