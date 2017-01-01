Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson taken to hospital

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 6:42 PM EST

The Broncos are comfortably ahead of the Raiders, but have much bigger concerns at the moment.

Linebacker Zaire Anderson was immobilized and carted off the field after an apparent neck injury suffered while covering a punt.

Anderson was taken off the field and immediately put into an ambulance to be taken to a nearby hospital. He collided with a teammate head-first, and players gathered around as he was attended to on the field, many kneeling in prayer.

The second-year linebacker from Nebraska made the team as an undrafted rookie last year.

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. ET: The team announced that Anderson had feeling in his arms and legs.