Broncos may want Anthony Lynn, but they may not get a chance to hire him

As the Broncos prepare to replace coach Gary Kubiak, who is expected to resign after Sunday’s game against the Raiders, one name to watch belongs to a man whose playing and coaching career both began in Denver.

In 1993, Lynn became a Bronco; in 1997 and 1998, Lynn was a member of Denver’s first two Super Bowl teams. In 2000, he became a special-teams assistant with the Broncos.

Currently, Lynn is the interim head coach with the Bills. Per a league source with knowledge of the dynamics in Denver, the Broncos are expected to explore the possibility of hiring Lynn.

They may not get the chance. With all signs pointing to the Bills making Lynn the non-interim coach in Buffalo, Lynn may never be available to be interviewed.

In either place, Lynn would be answering to the G.M., so there’s no greater power in Denver than in Buffalo. Still, the Broncos job could be more attractive, given the quality of the roster and the reality that John Elway is secure in Denver while Doug Whaley is surely moving toward the hot seat in Buffalo.