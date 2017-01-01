Browns lose in overtime, will have No. 1 pick

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

Landry Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cobi Hamilton with 2:57 left in overtime as the Steelers rallied and beat the Browns, 27-24.

The Browns lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with the loss. They finish 1-15.

It was a strange but entertaining game Sunday. The Browns led 14-0 early as Robert Griffin III threw his first two touchdown passes of the season, but the Steelers scored the next 21 and led into the final four minutes. The Browns tied the game on a 5-yard rush by George Atkinson, then were on the doorstep in the final minute of regulation before Isaiah Crowell fumbled and Mike Mitchell recovered.

Each team only had the ball once in overtime. The Browns were again at the Steelers’ 2-yard line before getting fancy and ending up getting a Cody Parkey field goal.

The Steelers converted a fourth down on a pass to DeMarcus Ayers, then Jones hit Hamilton down the sideline on the next play.

The Steelers, winners of seven straight, are 11-5 and will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoffs. They’ll play the Dolphins at home next weekend.