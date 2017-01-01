Browns owner says no staff changes after 1-15

The Browns aren’t going to blow it up this offseason, for a change.
Even after an overtime loss dropped them to 1-15 on the season, owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters he wasn’t making any staff changes, giving his analytics-based front office and coach Hue Jackson a chance to fix this mess.
“I think we have the right people in place,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I could not be more pleased with the job that Hue and his staff are doing. You wouldn’t think this was a team that was 1-14 that was out there battling. What did we play today? 70-plus minutes of football? So really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group.”
He reiterated he was comfortable with the setup of the organization and wanted to stick with this group.
“It took us a while to get there and I’ll take all the responsibility there as I’ve said in the past,” he said. “I think this time last year we said this was going to be multi-year rebuilding. It is. Has this year been harder than we thought it would be?
“Yes, but I promise you this, we will work hard, I think we’ve got the right people in place and there’s really three keys going forward. It’s not that complicated. We’ve got to execute and the three things we have to execute are this: No. 1 we’ve got resign our key players, No. 2 we’ve got to be appropriately aggressive in free agency and No. 3 we’ve got to have a great draft.”
The Browns will pick first in the draft, and will also have another high first-rounder from the Eagles via last year’s Carson Wentz trade. That gives executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry a chance to try to find the quarterback they so desperately need, along with other things.
The moneyball moron will give some epic moments next year. 0-16 is possible.
Hue is good. Front office is a disaster. Jimmy needs a real GM or someone that knows college football players. Immediately.
I think it’s pretty obvious the moneyball experiment has imploded. I’m surprised he’s not making any front-office changes. I guess it’s always easier to blame the coach when your hair-brained ideas don’t work so next year they’ll probably fire Jackson and keep the pea-brained idiots in the front-office. In other words, be prepared to get the #1 draft pick for the next decade.
It’s nice to see a plan that isn’t just “blow it up and start again”. I hope it works out for them, their fans deserve better.
Yeah, it’s just the players that are the problem. I continue to feel for Browns fans.
I believe Johnny Football is still available…..
The Browns are in trouble if they continue to let Hue be the play caller. Good motivator, and coach, terrible play caller. I lived his over thinking and cuteness in Cincy and to see the play calling at the end of todays game is the problem with Hue.
I like that the team is being honest and not using the coaches as a scapegoat. Owner is saying “we suck, we knew we would, its my fault, but it was year 1 of overtaking a dumpster fire”.
Too many teams know they have bad talent, yet the coaches are expected to perform a miracle and ultimately get the blame.
I’m not going g to judge this group yet as they gutted the roster and have a bunch (20 I think) rookies on this team, rookies tend make make jumps in play in there 2nd or 3rd year……Now come year 3 of this regein, if we’re still this bad….I’ll be calling for some heads to roll.
I think that’s the right move. Did anyone really expect the Browns to be good this year?
“You’re doing a heckuva job Brownie!”
And the Facory of Sadness still remains in Cleveland…
So the master plan is to just do what the Browns haven’t done for the last 20+ years. Could be worse, I guess.
The Browns front office found out they have the first overall pick and think they won.LOL. The mistake by the lake continues.
I’m going to keep supporting and giving my money to this team because I’m an idiot.
Its the right move……they dismantled the roster to the bare bones and started from scratch…..that had to be an agreed upon strategy by the entire organization.
I will give Hue credit, his team did not stop playing hard on him or the staff.
Real difficult to see why this team is the joke of the NFL with a crazy owner like that. He’s proud of how his team battled a team playing their backups? Yikes.
Why do you sound surprised? Everyone knows Browns coaches get 2 years! Mangini, Shurmur and Pettine are laughing at you.
You don’t need an analytics department to tell you that an actual franchise QB can make all the difference in the world.