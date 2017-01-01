Browns owner says no staff changes after 1-15

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 6:59 PM EST

The Browns aren’t going to blow it up this offseason, for a change.

Even after an overtime loss dropped them to 1-15 on the season, owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters he wasn’t making any staff changes, giving his analytics-based front office and coach Hue Jackson a chance to fix this mess.

“I think we have the right people in place,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I could not be more pleased with the job that Hue and his staff are doing. You wouldn’t think this was a team that was 1-14 that was out there battling. What did we play today? 70-plus minutes of football? So really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group.”

He reiterated he was comfortable with the setup of the organization and wanted to stick with this group.

“It took us a while to get there and I’ll take all the responsibility there as I’ve said in the past,” he said. “I think this time last year we said this was going to be multi-year rebuilding. It is. Has this year been harder than we thought it would be?

“Yes, but I promise you this, we will work hard, I think we’ve got the right people in place and there’s really three keys going forward. It’s not that complicated. We’ve got to execute and the three things we have to execute are this: No. 1 we’ve got resign our key players, No. 2 we’ve got to be appropriately aggressive in free agency and No. 3 we’ve got to have a great draft.”

The Browns will pick first in the draft, and will also have another high first-rounder from the Eagles via last year’s Carson Wentz trade. That gives executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry a chance to try to find the quarterback they so desperately need, along with other things.