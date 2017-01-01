Browns shuffle line, move Erving to right tackle

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

The Browns are shuffling their offensive line for Sunday’s season finale at Pittsburgh.

Cameron Erving, who’s been the center when healthy, will move out to right tackle as the Browns do some evaluating for the future. Usual right tackle Austin Pasztor moves inside to guard, and Anthony Fabiano will make his first career start at center.

If the Browns lose they lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, though Browns coach Hue Jackson insisted this week that his team will play to win.

The Steelers, as expected, are keeping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey out. The Steelers will be the AFC’s No. 3 seed if they win today.