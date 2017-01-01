Buccaneers hang on to beat Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

The Panthers weren’t going to play for overtime.

But when it didn’t work out, the found themselves in last place in the division, a year after going to the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers held on for a 17-16 win over the Panthers, improving to 9-7 with a win over their division rivals. It didn’t get them to the playoffs (though they didn’t have much of a chance), but it was a solid step forward for coach Dirk Koetter’s team.

It was an ugly game for both sides, with four missed field goals (it was actually Carolina’s Graham Gano with three of them, and only one for Roberto Aguayo) and five turnovers by the quarterbacks.

Cam Newton threw three interceptions, but his touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 22 seconds left gave them a chance to play for the tie. Ron Rivera was hearing none of that, as no one needed overtime in a game like this, and Newton’s attempt to go to Greg Olsen was incomplete.

That Newton was able to finish the game was a bit of a surprise, as the reigning MVP has dealt with a shoulder injury the last month and hasn’t looked like himself for some time. But with the Panthers finishing 6-10, he’s going to have time to heal and try to reset before next season.