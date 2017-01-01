Cam Newton and Jameis Winston trading turnovers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 2:52 PM EST

A pair of former No. 1 overall picks are playing like No. 2 in Tampa today.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Bucs counterpart Jameis Winston are playing a fairly awful game of professional football, combining for four turnovers already.

Newton just threw a pick-six to Bucs cornerback Brent Grimes, which gave the Buccaneers a 10-7 lead in the third quarter. It was his second interception of the day, and an extension of a sloppy last month of the season for the Panthers quarterback.

Winston hasn’t been any better, throwing one pick, having another dropped, and fumbling the ball away.

Both guys have shown they can be the guys to lead teams in the proper direction, but they’re not playing that way today.