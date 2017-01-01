 Skip to content

Cardinals’ David Johnson carted to locker room with leg injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 24: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball in the first half against the Carolina Panthers during the NFC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a mostly disappointing season for the Cardinals, running back David Johnson has been a revelation, having one of the best running-receiving combination seasons in NFL history. And now he’s hurt.

Johnson’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he was tackled in today’s game against the Rams. He was able to get up and walk off the field, but he was limping and appeared to be hurt. He got on a cart on the sideline and was taken to the locker room.

If Johnson suffered the kind of serious injury that could affect his offseason, that would be a big blow to the Cardinals, who are counting on Johnson to be a major part of their franchise for years to come.

The Cardinals lead the Rams 3-0 in a game that doesn’t mean anything to either team, but may mean a lot to Johnson.

  1. babyjunkie says: Jan 1, 2017 5:12 PM

    The guy won me my fantasy league… an absolute beast! Best wishes on a quick recovery!

  2. porkchopmoon says: Jan 1, 2017 5:18 PM

    Somebody earned them some Gregg Williams bounty cash…

