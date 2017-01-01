 Skip to content

Cardinals end a disappointing season with an easy win in L.A.

It hasn’t been a good season for the Cardinals, but it was a good game today.

Arizona went to Los Angeles and ran it up on an overmatched Rams team, winning 44-6.

The game was never close or competitive, and the most noteworthy thing to happen was an injury to Cardinals running back David Johnson. The injury looked ugly, although initial indications are that Johnson may have dodged a bullet and avoided the kind of injury that would affect him into next season.

For the Rams, their first season back in Los Angeles ends with a 4-12 record. Coach Jeff Fisher began the season promising his players he wouldn’t tolerate any 7-9 B.S.; in the end it was Rams owner Stan Kroenke telling Fisher he wouldn’t tolerate any 4-12 B.S. Fisher is gone and a new coach will come in 2017.

The Cardinals don’t look like they need the massive rebuild that the Rams need. Arizona can be a good team next year. Especially if Johnson is healthy.

