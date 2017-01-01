Chargers fire Mike McCoy

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 8:46 PM EST

The Chargers had been keeping their plans for coach Mike McCoy close to the vest. Now that the season is over, the sheet has been removed.

The team has announced that McCoy, who spent four seasons with the Chargers, will not return in 2017.

“Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in a release. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

The press release includes a comment from G.M. Tom Telesco, which likely means he’s safe.

The search for a new coach begins at a time when it’s not known whether the team will return to San Diego. Within the next two weeks, the Chargers must decide whether to move to Los Angeles or stay put.

The quick move on McCoy suggests a quick decision also will becoming on the relocation question. If they are going to go to L.A., the sooner they go, the sooner they will start the competition with the Rams for hearts, minds, and pocketbooks in a new market.