Chargers fire Mike McCoy

The Chargers had been keeping their plans for coach Mike McCoy close to the vest. Now that the season is over, the sheet has been removed.
The team has announced that McCoy, who spent four seasons with the Chargers, will not return in 2017.
“Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in a release. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”
The press release includes a comment from G.M. Tom Telesco, which likely means he’s safe.
The search for a new coach begins at a time when it’s not known whether the team will return to San Diego. Within the next two weeks, the Chargers must decide whether to move to Los Angeles or stay put.
The quick move on McCoy suggests a quick decision also will becoming on the relocation question. If they are going to go to L.A., the sooner they go, the sooner they will start the competition with the Rams for hearts, minds, and pocketbooks in a new market.
How he was even let on the team plane after losing to the Browns last week is beyond me.
This guy is a major dud and deciding to punt late in the game on a 4th and short while losing screamed dud.
Bolts making room for the trip to LA
Gotta dump rivers next. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a guy single handily hand games to teams in the sheer quantity that he has.
Finally! Hopefully the Chargers will hire a head coach that takes injury prevention more seriously and scientifically than “Next man up”. It’s not bad luck when he has to blame injuries on every season of his entire tenure and it’s a significant competitive disadvantage.
I’m sure he wants to thank the front office for not signing the teams best defender until after the season started for no apparent reason….easy to blame the coach but the front office didn’t do its job either…..I pity the next guy that gets this job….
All of you people overlook one of the flaws of the Chargers. It’s about time people finally figure out that Phillip Rivers IS NOT a leader/a true QB that can get teams over the hump. Seriously, I don’t care what his passing yardage says, this guy throws INT’s all over the place. It’s time to trade him and start over, no coach will win the SB with that guy.
One thing that is very telling in the Chargers statement is that they don’t have any boiler plate language about the team not living up to the expectations of the fans or the city of San Diego.
if any team calls the fish, it’ll be this one…
Thanks taintedsaints2009. You said it first, I’ll give you props for being correct.
Jeff Fisher has experience as a head coach of teams transitioning to the LA market.
Next call: Jeff Fisher since he has experience moving teams. LOL
Not saying McCoy is a great or even good HC…but this year they had injuries out the wazoo…and Philip Rivers was an Interception MACHINE.
How are you supposed to “match your potential” when good players were dropping like flies and your QB was throwing punts into triple coverage hoping one of his guys would “make a play”?
Maybe they can share a head coach in LA?
Doesn’t matter
The fish rots from the head and it’s named spanos
They will hire who ever is the cheapest, Status Quo.