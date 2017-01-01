 Skip to content

Chiefs cash in on turnover, take first lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Charcandrick West #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

An interception by Marcus Peters in Chargers’ territory led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Charcandrick West, giving the Chiefs a 17-10 lead over the Chargers in the second quarter.

If the Chiefs win and the Raiders lose, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Smith had a 5-yard run for the Chiefs’ first touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.

The interception by Peters was the 20th of the season thrown by Philip Rivers, tying the most in a season by Rivers.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers
Respond to “Chiefs cash in on turnover, take first lead”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!