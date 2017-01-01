Chiefs cash in on turnover, take first lead

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

An interception by Marcus Peters in Chargers’ territory led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Charcandrick West, giving the Chiefs a 17-10 lead over the Chargers in the second quarter.

If the Chiefs win and the Raiders lose, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Smith had a 5-yard run for the Chiefs’ first touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.

The interception by Peters was the 20th of the season thrown by Philip Rivers, tying the most in a season by Rivers.