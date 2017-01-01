Chiefs keep countering, push lead back to 10

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 6:31 PM EST

A 90-yard interception return touchdown by Jahleel Addae brought the Chargers back to within a score, at 20-17, early in the third quarter Sunday.

The Chiefs then answered with an impressive drive and scored on Alex Smith’s second touchdown pass to Charcandrick West to make it 27-17. The drive covered 60 yards in 12 plays.

West and Smith also connected in the second quarter to give the Chiefs their first lead.

With the Raiders getting routed in Denver, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win.