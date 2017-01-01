 Skip to content

Chiefs keep countering, push lead back to 10

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 6:31 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Jahleel Addae #37 of the San Diego Chargers and Steve Williams #23 of the San Diego Chargers celebrate a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears at Qualcomm Stadium on November 9, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

A 90-yard interception return touchdown by Jahleel Addae brought the Chargers back to within a score, at 20-17, early in the third quarter Sunday.

The Chiefs then answered with an impressive drive and scored on Alex Smith’s second touchdown pass to Charcandrick West to make it 27-17. The drive covered 60 yards in 12 plays.

West and Smith also connected in the second quarter to give the Chiefs their first lead.

With the Raiders getting routed in Denver, the Chiefs will win the AFC West and the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win.

1 Response to “Chiefs keep countering, push lead back to 10”
  1. mdintino1420 says: Jan 1, 2017 6:41 PM

    This is the last NFL game in San Diego. With the defeat of measure C, the Chargers have no choice but to find a new home. Spanos should consider STL and San Antonio, but Los Angeles is the most likely choice. The AFC West will look very different in 2017.

