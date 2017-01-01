Chiefs win AFC West, claim AFC’s No. 2 seed

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EST

The Chiefs pulled away from the Chargers Sunday and won, 37-27.

The win gives the Chiefs their first AFC West title since 2010 and makes the Chiefs the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. They won’t play next week and await the highest-seeded survivor of the AFC’s wildcard round.

The Chiefs needed to win to finish 12-4 and have the Raiders lose at Denver to win the division, and they got both.

A 95-yard punt return touchdown by Tyreek Hill in the third quarter blew Sunday’s game open and set a franchise record. Alex Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes to Charcandrick West, and Smith also ran for a touchdown.

The Chargers finish 5-11 and are headed for an uncertain future on multiple fronts.