Chiefs win AFC West, claim AFC’s No. 2 seed

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Charcandrick West #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs pulled away from the Chargers Sunday and won, 37-27.

The win gives the Chiefs their first AFC West title since 2010 and makes the Chiefs the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. They won’t play next week and await the highest-seeded survivor of the AFC’s wildcard round.

The Chiefs needed to win to finish 12-4 and have the Raiders lose at Denver to win the division, and they got both.

A 95-yard punt return touchdown by Tyreek Hill in the third quarter blew Sunday’s game open and set a franchise record. Alex Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes to Charcandrick West, and Smith also ran for a touchdown.

The Chargers finish 5-11 and are headed for an uncertain future on multiple fronts.

