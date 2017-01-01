Chip Kelly will get a chance to talk his way into another chance

Apparently, the 49ers will fire Chip Kelly unless they don’t.
A source with direct knowledge of the team’s plans has told PFT that Kelly is “definitely” out. However, as Jay Glazer of FOX has reported, Kelly will meet with ownership after Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
Kelly will have a chance to throw a verbal Hail Mary in an effort to get another year. It won’t be easy; a year ago, Colts coach Chuck Pagano somehow persuaded owner Jim Irsay to give Pagano a new four-year deal during a meeting that was supposed to be Pagano’s exit interview. It’s possible, theoretically, that Kelly will reverse months of criticism that G.M. Trent Baalke likely has been relaying to the powers-that-be and, in turn, persuade the 49ers to change their plans.
It’s nevertheless highly, highly unlikely. The decision has been made to move on. Turning this one around would be the biggest upset of Kelly’s career, by far — especially since the meeting is coming after a game that likely will have the smallest crowd Levi’s Stadium has seen for a regular-season NFL game.
Don’t rule out Tom Gamble getting elevated and Chip staying. He was the one who recommended him in the first place. These are the Yorks we’re talking about.
Glazer. Is. Useless. Chip. Is. Done.
Just start over and be DONE with it.
Only acceptable hire for this job would be David Shaw, with his own people in the front office.
It’ll take a huge slice of humble pie for the Yorks to convince him to leave Stanford though.
Who do they really think wants that job? Stick with Kelly and stabilize the team.
He gets paid either way… So why would he even bother? He should go in there and tell the entire ownership to shove it…
He gets paid either way. He won’t win in San Fran (no one will for awhile), might as well just get fired now when it as least looks like he didn’t get a fair chance.
Kelly, Baalke, and Silver Spoon need to all go. Eddie DeBartolo, please claim YOUR team back from your sister and put a horse’s head in your nephew’s bedroom
Thanks Chip. But no thanks. I don’t like your offense. Now if you implement a FB into the system, draft faster TE’s, spread them out, line the FB in the back field, then ok. Because I know there will be times we can smash mouth. 4th in the league in rushing but not 3rd conversions was your accomplishments.
They’re going to play a healthy Seahawks team that needs to win. They could lose this one by 40 points.
I hope Chip has one hell of a speech ready.
But wait, you just reported Kelly was definitely out. Why should we believe you now that he might have a chance to talk his way back in from the job he isn’t out from, yet?
Go coach college, Chip. Your free lunch in the NFL has run dry. No one in their right mind would hire you…but if David Shaw gets a gig, Stanford would be a great opening back to the Pac 12 for Chipper.
He’ll start talking and Dean Wormer will tell Greg Marmalard to gave him down.
Not even the Delta House can save him.
It would probably be wise to move on from Chip Kelly but Baalke is responsible for their mess not Kelly.
Why would he want another year when he could sit around on the beach somewhere and get paid the same amount. In fact, I’d do that just in spite to make York pay for his stupidity. Going to Afghanistan would probably be preferable to another year as Niners coach.
Keep Chip. Upgrade the roster. Get a new GM