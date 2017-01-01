Chip Kelly will get a chance to talk his way into another chance

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Apparently, the 49ers will fire Chip Kelly unless they don’t.

A source with direct knowledge of the team’s plans has told PFT that Kelly is “definitely” out. However, as Jay Glazer of FOX has reported, Kelly will meet with ownership after Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Kelly will have a chance to throw a verbal Hail Mary in an effort to get another year. It won’t be easy; a year ago, Colts coach Chuck Pagano somehow persuaded owner Jim Irsay to give Pagano a new four-year deal during a meeting that was supposed to be Pagano’s exit interview. It’s possible, theoretically, that Kelly will reverse months of criticism that G.M. Trent Baalke likely has been relaying to the powers-that-be and, in turn, persuade the 49ers to change their plans.

It’s nevertheless highly, highly unlikely. The decision has been made to move on. Turning this one around would be the biggest upset of Kelly’s career, by far — especially since the meeting is coming after a game that likely will have the smallest crowd Levi’s Stadium has seen for a regular-season NFL game.