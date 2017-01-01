Colts are kind of rolling over against the 3-12 Jaguars

If Chuck Pagano and/or Ryan Grigson have jobs on the line today, they’re not making their owner any happier.
The Colts are getting hammered in their home finale, down 17-3 at halftime against the 3-12 Jaguars.
The Jaguars have outgained the Colts 320-105 in the first half, with running back Corey Grant rushing seven times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
It’s a flat and lifeless performance for the Colts, who don’t have anything to play for either. But it’s the kind of effort that could leave a lasting impression on Jim Irsay as he decides how to proceed.
Ladies and gentlemen, the Indianapolis Marshmellos
The no brainer hire of the century for Indy….David Shaw. His former QB is his QB again – knows how he plays, what he needs. FO hire…could be whole lotta folks.
Raise the Participation Flag!
Colts and the 49ers have the same problem, a really bad GM compounded by the idiocy of their respective owners. Neither of these dumpster fires are really their coached fault though I’m sure they’ll be held accountable in ways their ownership will not. Still am suprised/disappointed at the lack of sanctions on Irsay with the whole prescription drug fiasco, but then again this GODell’s NFL.
Playoffs? Playoffs? I just hope we win another game…
Grigson is gone, likely Pagano, too.
Who would have thought firing Gus would be a good thing. Such a wasted season because of him. Marrone has them playing like a real football team. But I know they won’t is him.
Same pathetic loser patriot fans commenting on every Colts article from the same loser who can’t spell marshmallow correctly. Worry about your weak little patriots choking a 20 point lead
Jesus Christ, both Grigson and Pagano need to go. Irsay, pay whatever you have to to get Harbaugh out of Michigan
Miserable. That’s how I feel about the Colts’ season. There is nothing Irsay can do or say to make me feel any better….absolutely nothing.
Jags are trying to get temp coach hired so they can flop around next season with the same non expectations placed on them. Status quo baby. Never a great idea showing a coach the door with 2 games left, it’s a false front put on every time by players trying to prove it was him not them.