Colts are kind of rolling over against the 3-12 Jaguars

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

If Chuck Pagano and/or Ryan Grigson have jobs on the line today, they’re not making their owner any happier.

The Colts are getting hammered in their home finale, down 17-3 at halftime against the 3-12 Jaguars.

The Jaguars have outgained the Colts 320-105 in the first half, with running back Corey Grant rushing seven times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

It’s a flat and lifeless performance for the Colts, who don’t have anything to play for either. But it’s the kind of effort that could leave a lasting impression on Jim Irsay as he decides how to proceed.