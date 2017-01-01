 Skip to content

Colts come back to beat the Jaguars in dramatic fashion

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (90) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) AP

Whether it’s enough to keep everyone employed remains to be seen.

But the Colts came back from a disastrous first half to beat the Jaguars 24-20, thanks to a late drive by Andrew Luck who hit Jack Doyle for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.

The Colts trailed 17-3 at halftime, but came back in the second half to even their record at 8-8 this season.

It wasn’t much to look at, but Andrew Luck finished with 321 yards and two touchdowns, allowing Robert Mathis to enjoy his final NFL game (who had a sack and a forced fumble and a recovery).

The Jaguars finished 3-13 this season, which cements at least a top-four pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

