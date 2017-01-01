Colts come back to beat the Jaguars in dramatic fashion

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 4:10 PM EST

Whether it’s enough to keep everyone employed remains to be seen.

But the Colts came back from a disastrous first half to beat the Jaguars 24-20, thanks to a late drive by Andrew Luck who hit Jack Doyle for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.

The Colts trailed 17-3 at halftime, but came back in the second half to even their record at 8-8 this season.

It wasn’t much to look at, but Andrew Luck finished with 321 yards and two touchdowns, allowing Robert Mathis to enjoy his final NFL game (who had a sack and a forced fumble and a recovery).

The Jaguars finished 3-13 this season, which cements at least a top-four pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.