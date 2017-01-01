 Skip to content

Cowboys-Eagles isn’t exactly a thriller

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled in the end zone by Barry Church #42 of the Dallas Cowboys after throwing a pass during the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys hold a 13-10 lead over the Eagles early in the third quarter.

It was 10-10 at halftime, and a Dan Bailey field goal gave the Cowboys the lead early in the third quarter. Mark Sanchez is the third Cowboys’ quarterback of the day; Dak Prescott started, and Tony Romo made a one-series cameo and led a touchdown drive.

It was Romo’s first game action since Thanksgiving 2015. The Cowboys held several regulars out because they have already clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Eagles got their only touchdown on a Carson Wentz pass to Zach Ertz in the second quarter.

The Browns are interested in this result because they hold the Eagles’ first-round pick. Both teams are playing like they just want it to be over.

