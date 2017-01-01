Dak Prescott sets new rookie passer rating record

Dallas’s Dak Prescott is the best rookie passer ever, at least if you buy into the NFL’s passer rating formula.
Prescott finished the regular season with a passer rating of 104.9. That’s the best passer rating for a rookie in NFL history, breaking the previous record of 102.4, set by Robert Griffin III in 2012.
With four interceptions in 459 pass attempts, Prescott also had the lowest interception percentage for a rookie in NFL history.
No one saw such a rookie year coming for Prescott, who was chosen in the fourth round of the NFL draft in the thought that he might some day develop into a successor to Tony Romo. When Romo got hurt, it was viewed as a catastrophe for the Cowboys’ 2016 season. The way Prescott has played turned that injury into a blessing in disguise.
way to go dak! rodgers never had a “rookie” season, cuz he sat on his non parent calling butt for 2 years until favre left.
Dak played really well, and it proves when you have a great offensive line and running game that you can get great play out of just about any competent QB. No, not anyone could do what he’s doing, I don’t think Goff playing in Dallas would put up those numbers, but he wouldn’t be considered a disaster either. You can’t ever discount how incredibly important a o-line and running game is for any QB, no matter what year they enter the league – after all if you make it to the NFL you were the best of the best at lower levels, and most QBs, if given time, will look great.
What a great rookie season he’s had. Something tells me his career won’t mimic Robert Griffin III’s from this point forward.
None of us are prepared to dispute this record, mainly because none of us have any idea how to calculate Quarterback Passer Rating.
So far, Dak is the real thing. He really stepped up and surprised many, including myself. Now we’ll see how he does in the post season, where the pressure goes up to Volume 11.
Great for Prescott. Well deserved.
Sad for HoF. This helps cement the faux “election” into the HoF that Jerry Jones has bought for himself. As if he had anything to do with Dak’s success. Truly sad that he will benefit from it.
Dak Prescott > Carson Wentz > Jared Goff > Paxton Lynch
Say what you want about the Cowboys “luckily” drafting him when they tried to trade up for Paxton Lynch…do you think the Giants would have tried to trade up to get Jalen Ramsey if it weren’t too expensive? They took ElibApple but I’m certain they would have chosen Ramsey if they had a choice.
Cowboys will lose in the first round… book it.
Like him or not, Jerry Jones has done amazing things for the NFL and his team. He may be amazingly annoying and a complete boob most of the time but you can’t question is huge contribution to the growth of the league and his success.
Put Dak on the Rams and what would happen… the fans would be saying how the Rams need to pick another QB next year. Dak has made the most of the opportunities he’s been given, but when you have all day as a QB to scan the field, read the defenses and make plays, it makes the game dramatically easier. Dak has very good athletic ability to move around, he does a great job of not making dumb plays, but put him on the Rams and I don’t think anyone thinks he’s special – yet. I think they would say there’s a special guy here maybe, but it wouldn’t be obvious. Circumstances account for a ton and Dak probably has the best circumstances I’ve ever seen for a rookie, even better than Big Ben his rookie year. Not in any way that it’s a negative, but many QBs would look like MVP candidates in that same situation – but Dak, with his athletic ability, is certainly a big part of making that offense so difficult to defend. Will be interesting to see what happens going forward as he’s not a 4500 yards / 40TD guy – and that’s not a bad thing at all since he makes so many plays in other ways.
Thank you Dak! Thank you. You help make my 2016 FFL year a success! Not a Cowboys fan but good luck in the post season.
When you watch him play you’re waiting for him to wilt when the going gets tough, but amazingly, he steps it up to an even higher level. He has so much poise. He’s so cool and calm under pressure. So accurate. He extends plays. Makes all the correct reads and calls at the line of scrimmage. He’s only going to get better. Everyone missed on Brady and Montana when they came out too. In a couple months all the scouts and GMs will head to the combine again to see how fast the new guys can run, how high they can jump, and see how far they can throw. Will they ever learn?
It all comes crashing down in the their first playoff game…..
One and Done Dallas. Book it!!!
Yeah but even when Rodgers went to start all 16 games it wasn’t as good as Dak’s season
Troy Ailman wasn’t a 4500 yards / 40TD guy either. Now I’m not predicting the HOF career for Dak that Aikman had but Dak is running the offense the same way Troy did…accurately and efficiently with a great running game.
Nobody’s gonna be saying the nfl ratings are sinking when it’s the Cowboys vs patriots for the Super Bowl in Houston. Winning a championship in our back yard. How bout them Cowboys
Cowboys need to start romo to compete with the Patriots in the sb
So there is a dink and dunk record?
I hate the idiots that keep saying this. If it is so sure, how much money have put on your sure thing? Or are you too young to bet?
Pretty much the same team minus zeke elliott that couldnt win a lick last year. Really cant say a bad thing about prescott