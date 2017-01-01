Dak Prescott sets new rookie passer rating record

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

Dallas’s Dak Prescott is the best rookie passer ever, at least if you buy into the NFL’s passer rating formula.

Prescott finished the regular season with a passer rating of 104.9. That’s the best passer rating for a rookie in NFL history, breaking the previous record of 102.4, set by Robert Griffin III in 2012.

With four interceptions in 459 pass attempts, Prescott also had the lowest interception percentage for a rookie in NFL history.

No one saw such a rookie year coming for Prescott, who was chosen in the fourth round of the NFL draft in the thought that he might some day develop into a successor to Tony Romo. When Romo got hurt, it was viewed as a catastrophe for the Cowboys’ 2016 season. The way Prescott has played turned that injury into a blessing in disguise.