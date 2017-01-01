David Irving: Cowboys “need” another shot at Giants

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 10:23 AM EST

Friday’s PFT Live featured an extended discussion with Cowboys defensive end David Irving, a young player who has gone from pleasant surprise to dominant force.

The Cowboys generally have been a dominant force this year, but in one respect they have been dominated. Specifically, when they have played the Giants.

So how important is it for the Cowboys to get another crack at the Giants?

“I think we need it,” Irving said. “I’m looking forward to it, we all are. Whether we lose or not that’s our greatest competition this year so far. I would love to get another crack at them. Eliminate the mistakes. I would like to play a game where we’re technically sound and where if they beat us, they beat us. You know, we’re not gonna help them beat us. I don’t want to beat ourselves. They’re a great team. They got a great offense, great defense. I mean they can play; you’ve got to give them their respect. But I’d love to see them again. Third time’s a charm, right?”

Nine years ago, the Giants arrived in Dallas as the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys were the No. 1 seed. And the Giants won the game.

For a rematch in the divisional round, the fifth-seeded Giants will need to win at Detroit or Green Bay (or maybe Seattle) and then hope that the No. 3 seed (most likely Seattle) beats the No. 6 seed.

Ultimately, the third dance between Dallas and the Giants may hinge on the Giants winning their third playoff game in nine years at Lambeau Field. Which arguably would be even more impressive than beating the Cowboys three times this year.

To hear the full David Irving interview (which was great, by the way), go to iTunes or audioBoom and download the third hour of the December 30 show.